JOSEPH — The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest will soon have a new district ranger.
Brian Anderson will take over the position later this month, according to a press release from Wallowa-Whitman National Forest Supervisor Tom Montoya.
“I am extremely excited to join the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest and become a part of the local community with my family,” Anderson said. “I look forward to meeting stakeholders, hearing their perspectives, and working collaboratively to address a wide variety of land management issues across the Wallowa Valley and Eagle Cap Districts and the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area.”
Anderson currently serves as a deputy area ranger on the Sawtooth National Forest out of Stanley, Idaho. He has served in this position since 2017.
“The Wallowa-Whitman is fortunate to have a highly skilled leader joining our leadership team,” Montoya said. “Brian brings some great experience in working with rural communities in Central Idaho and understands the impact that difficult resource decisions can have on local communities and agency employees.”
Anderson, who is originally from Boise, Idaho, has been a Forest Service employee for more than 20 years, the release said. Anderson’s background includes natural resources, an understanding of complex recreation issues and fire management experience. He has worked closely with a variety of stakeholders including partners, public, tribes and other federal agencies.
Anderson’s past assignments in the Forest Service include serving as acting district ranger on the Payette National Forest, acting area ranger on the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, hydrologist on the Boise National Forest, trail crew foreman and wilderness ranger on the Payette National Forest and as a wildland firefighter for the Idaho City Hotshots on the Boise National Forest.
