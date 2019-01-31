As companies struggle to attract qualified truck drivers, Walmart is giving itself a leg up by raising wages for its drivers.
Starting Friday, drivers are getting a 1 cent per mile raise and a 50 cent increase in pay for every time they drop off a load. According to a news release from Walmart, the increase means drivers can earn an average of $87,500 in their first year of employment.
Employment website indeed.com lists the nation’s average truck driver wages at $73,222 per year based on data from 1,417,441 job postings and site users over the past year.
Jeremy Foreman, Walmart’s general transportation manager for Oregon, said in an email to the East Oregonian that the increased pay per mile and per drop-off will add up to about $1,500 more per year for the average driver.
“We’re also seeing drivers coming from other fleets earning as much as $20,000 a year more by making the switch to Walmart,” he said.
Local trucking companies, such as Medelez Inc. and BKJ Tranport in Hermiston, have described difficulty in finding qualified drivers, and the American Trucking Association has estimated a shortage of 50,000 drivers nationwide.
Foreman said Walmart’s truck drivers are the “backbone of our company,” making recruiting safe and reliable drivers crucial. Offering high wages and strong benefits helps, he said.
Benefits beyond wages offered by the company include the ability to earn up to 21 days of paid time off in the first year, predictable schedules, quarterly safety bonuses and safe parking at Walmart stores. Drivers also don’t have to do any loading or unloading of freight.
“Our full offering is industry-leading and something we are proud of ... We aren’t aware of any companies that offer a broader, better package for drivers,” he wrote in an email.
Walmart is one of the largest employers in Umatilla County, with stores in Hermiston and Pendleton and a distribution center in Hermiston. Foreman said many of the trucks coming in and out of Hermiston’s distribution center are driven by locals, but some drivers are commuting from as far away as Portland or Nampa, Idaho.
As more self-driving cars hit the road, some companies are putting resources into developing self-driving freight trucks. When asked about the possibility of Walmart using self-driving trucks, Foreman said they “are not sure what the future may hold” but are continuing to actively recruit drivers.
Necessary qualifications to drive a truck for Walmart include a Class A commercial driver’s license, a minimum of 30 months in a full-time Class A tractor/trailer driving position over the previous three years and the ability to pass a background check.
