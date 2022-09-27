PENDLETON — On the tables of Pendleton Cell Repair there is only war.
On any given day, customers could seek Nathan Smith's help for cellphone repairs at his business, the Pendleton Cell Repair, at 431 S.E. Court Ave., and quickly find themselves surrounded by the miniature tabletop battlefields of Warhammer 40,000 and Magic: the Gathering trading card game.
"I've played Magic since I was 8, my brother got me into it," Smith said. "I was never really into it super heavily. I'd built a few decks, played a few times a year. But I had all this space and I have a monopoly on cellphone repair in town, and I thought to myself, 'What else is not present in town?' And I thought, Magic cards."
Walmart was the only other place in Pendleton offering the games. But not everyone likes to go to Walmart, he said, and it don't have a play space.
Smith, who started his business in Pendleton nearly four years ago, explained that at first, he perceived Magic: the Gathering as a small revenue stream that would help him fill the 900 square-foot space in which he conducted his business.
"Cellphone repair, the amount of space it takes, you could do it in a car. All the parts are small, all the tools are small," Smith said.
It started small, with only about four people coming to play Magic regularly, he said, but eventually the Magic scene took off.
"It was pretty slow growth at first," Smith said. "Magic used to be something I didn't even care about, it accounted for 5% of my sales, but then it was 10% of my sales, then 20%, then 30%. And now with the hobby side, it's half of my profits."
Smith said like most full-time card shops, he purchases and resells Magic cards.
"People come in with collections they find in storage units, or wherever and bring them to me. I appraise them and then pay them a percentage," Smith said, explaining he evaluated card values based on their listed prices but also their condition.
Soon, Magic would be a near constant at Pendleton Cell Repair, and gaming companies began taking an interest in Smith and his shop.
"The Warhammer 40,000 thing is just 8 weeks old," he said, and started after Games Workshop Group, the British manufacturer of Warhammer 40,000 and similar game, gave a call.
"They were like, 'We're going to send you $200 of free stuff, we want you to carry our product," Smith said. "We found your shop on Google.' I thought OK, is this even real? Then sure enough (some miniatures) showed up for free, so I thought OK, sign me up."
Warhammer 40,000, a miniature building, painting, and wargame set in a far flung grim-dark science fiction universe, is one of the most popular miniature wargames in the world. Games Workshop estimates 2.4 million people play Warhammer 40,000 worldwide.
"I had some buddies that were into (Warhammer]), and the cross-over between Magic and Warhammer is evident," Smith said, explaining although he's new to Warhammer himself, it has done well so far, and the community is growing.
"I plan on doing more card and game shop oriented stuff, like a real card shop would do," Smith said. "The Hermiston game store called me earlier this week. They're trying to form a circuit where one week you'd be in Tri-Cities, then another week Hermiston, then Pendleton, then Walla Walla. We're trying to get the four stores together. We're in the works with that, still not sure if it's going to happen or not."
Smith explained local gamers are welcome to come to Pendleton Cell Repair anytime he is open and use his gaming tables.
"If you want to play on Tuesday or Thursday, cool," he said. "I have all this extra space, I don't need it to be quiet in here to do my work."
Pendleton Cell Repair store hosts gaming events three times a week. Monday and Friday are designated nights for Magic, while Wednesday's are Warhammer 40,000 nights.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.