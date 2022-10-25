PENDLETON — "I love getting in front of students," Julie Berry, New York Times bestselling author said after completing a presentation Monday, Oct. 24, on her latest young-adult novel "Lovely War" for students at Sunridge Middle School in Pendleton.
"Oh, I did this a thousand times, well not a thousand, but prior to the coronavirus pandemic I was actively touring the country with this book and sharing this presentation," Berry said. "I got a little rusty on my piano pieces during the break. Whoops. I've done this probably a hundred times for this book alone."
Berry's presentation involved readings from "Lovely War," singing and playing musical numbers on a piano and discussing her motivation for crafting a novel that combines the fraught era of World War I and elements of Greek mythology to tell a story of love, war and the circumstances which intertwine them.
"I was originally thinking I might write a book about World War II, and as I researched a lot of the programs that were part of life on the home front during World War II, things like Victory Gardens, recycling drives and ration tickets, I realized that a lot of those programs got their start during World War I," Berry said. "What particularly struck me was a statement I read that said that the children of World War II knew how to make the sacrifices that they were called on to make because they taught them how to make them since they were children in World War I."
Communicating the sensation of the unknown during World War I is a central theme in "Lovely War," something she said she feels is important for young readers to understand. War, Berry said, is romanticized, but it's really full of horrors.
"I realized that these parents, these young people that lived through World War I, came home, got married, had kids, raised their children, just in time to feed them into the mouth of another global war," Berry continued. "I can't imagine how that must have felt, because they knew what they were sending their kids into. The idea of that particular heartbreak of, 'I survived this war, I bear scars inside and out, and now I have to send my son off to something similar,' I just can't imagine."
Though Berry's novel touches on mature themes of war and love, Berry wrote it as young-adult fiction. Berry, who is a mother, explained in her presentation that she couldn't imagine her children, now of military age, heading off to the killing fields like the characters in "Lovely War." Communicating that reality to the next generation is central to Berry's presentation and novel, but that grim reality is counterbalanced by the power of love and its ability to conquer hearts war never could.
"All literature is important, and all of it is impactful. I feel like when you write for young people, they're still listening," she said. "You still have the ability to perhaps have an influence on their heart in a way that might change their life, that might change how they see themselves or who they want to be or what kind of people they want to be in the world. It can only be young people that lead us out of some of the biases and blindnesses and prejudices that have been so, so baked into our society. So, I consider it a real privilege to be able to share stories with young people because I feel like they're receptive."
Pendleton Public Library Director Jennifer Costley reached out to her personally to Berry to have her speak in Pendleton.
"I was actually just scrolling Facebook, and I saw that Julie Berry announced she was doing school and library visits again," Costley said. "And I'm a huge Julie Berry fan so I messaged right away and she emailed back that night, which was really exciting for me. She said she'd love to come to Oregon, she has family in Walla Walla, or around it."
Berry is the first of many authors to come, Costley said. The author visits are a fulfillment of a bequest from former Sunridge Middle School teacher Gayle E. Blek, who in her will bequeathed a third of her estate to Pendleton Friends of the Library to bolster youth programs and technology access.
"The Pendleton Friends of the Library, they asked me to come up with a five year plan of some things I'd want to spend the money on," Costley said. "We immediately agreed that an author coming every year would be a good way to use that money, so we're going to rotate between a young-adult author and a picture book author, like a children's novel author, every other year."
