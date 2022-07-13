HERMISTON — Kaylee Aughinbaugh saw the fire 30 feet from her bedroom window in Hermiston.
“I got out and started calling everybody,” she said.
The blaze was burning through a warehouse at Wilde Electric Motor Supply, 610 N.E. Eighth Place. Aughinbaugh said she went door to door, alerting her neighbors of the fire.
“It was bad last night,” she said.
After she got everyone together, her neighbors stated they were worried about her. Aughinbaugh is 36 weeks pregnant, and they thought the stress of the fire and its danger may have pushed her into labor.
But Aughinbaugh said she was most worried about the people who lived in the warehouse. There was a family of seven people living inside it, she said. They escaped the fire, but not all of their pets were as fortunate, she stated.
Call for RV fire turns into much more
The warehouse caught fire on the hottest day of the year so far, according to the National Weather Service, which reported a high temperature in Hermiston of 100 degrees. Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 reported it sent firefighters and equipment at 8:17 p.m. to a call about a recreational vehicle fire on Northeast Eighth Place.
Matt Fisher, UCFD No. 1 battalion chief, added some insight to the situation.
The fire department did not find an RV ablaze, he said, but a flaming warehouse. The warehouse, which firefighters referred to as a “commercial structure” and a “truck shop” in a residential neighborhood.
Amanda Dunham said she lives on Northeast Fourth Street behind Walmart a few blocks from the fire and came out of her place around 8:30 p.m. when she smelled smoke. Then she saw the fire.
“You could see it pretty well from my house,” she said.
The location was Wilde Electric Motor Supply, 610 N.E. Eighth Place, she said, and so she and others hopped in a pickup and headed over.
By then first responders blocked off most routes, but Dunham said they found a way to get closer to the fire.
“They were tall flames, they were really going,” she said.
And while watching the blaze, she said there were explosions coming from inside the warehouse.
Firefighters work into the night to put out pockets of fire
Fisher stated the building contained fuel, including motor oil and propane. This fuel, he said, caught fire, leading to “multiple large explosions.”
Shortly after 10 p.m., firefighters still were on the scene, spraying a burning warehouse with water.
Neighbors sitting just outside the property said mechanics had operated there in the past.
Fisher said the building was evacuated, though people returned after being directed away from the fire. One person, according to Fisher, received minor burns from the fire after returning to the building while it still burned. The person refused medical attention, Fisher said.
Fisher added a second person on location suffered injuries that were unrelated to the fire itself and was rushed to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
He credited local emergency agencies for coming together and helping with this fire.
Fire district crews from Echo, Boardman, Umatilla joined in the effort, as did the ambulance from the Morrow County Health District. A total of 29 firefighters were on the scene, including 17 from Umatilla County Fire District No. 1.
“A lot of people are here helping with this,” Fisher said. “It’s been a very busy night.”
Cause of fire under investigation, mother-to-be is OK
Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 on July 13 reported the cause of the fire is under investigation and the structure is closed to the public. The district also reported it notified the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality due to contaminated runoff from the fire. And aside from the one man who suffered burns, there were no other injuries.
Aughinbaugh said she saw the man who had been injured by the fire. She said he initially refused medical help but was terribly blistered and eventually decided to visit Good Shepherd for treatment.
She said she returned home from the hospital, herself, after doctors determined she was not going into labor and her pregnancy was not endangered.
Saying she was in good spirits, she joked that this incident might somehow influence her unborn child’s career path.
“He might become a firefighter,” Aughinbaugh said.
Other neighbors joked about nicknaming the child “Sparky.”
