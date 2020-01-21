HERMISTON — Some people slept out in the cold on Sunday night after the Hermiston Warming Station did not have enough volunteers to open.
It was the second time that happened since the season started at the end of November.
"People get quite upset, but I have to explain to them that nobody gets paid," board chair Teesie Hill said. "We're all volunteers."
Hill said the warming station trained a little over 100 volunteers at the start of the season, but 40 of those volunteers haven't signed up for any shifts so far this season. The emergency shelter needs 7-9 volunteers each night to cover all the shifts.
She said in response, they're giving volunteers the option to break the 7 p.m. to midnight shift in half, working only 7-9:30 p.m. or 9:30 to midnight. She hopes that will encourage more people to sign up.
Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, pass a background check and complete a training. Hill said she is working to schedule some more trainings, which will be posted on the Hermiston Warming Station Facebook page.
Hill said last year the warming station saw unusually high numbers of guests, at about 18 per night. This year numbers have been lower, averaging around six.
"Very few of our regulars returned this year," she said. "It's a new crowd this year.
Hill said she knows some of the "regulars" from last season were able to find employment or start receiving housing assistance through CAPECO. Others moved away, had family take them in again or are currently serving jail terms.
While the shelter has struggled to fill shifts this year, they are offering increased accommodations for guests. Hill said they received a grant to purchase a washer and dryer so that volunteers did not have to take bedding to the laundromat. In addition to washing the warming station's items, they also plan to allow guests to bring some clothing for washing on Thursdays and Sundays.
They have also started offering the guests breakfast bars in the morning and portable soup-to-go containers such as Cup of Noodles in the evenings. Hill said the most helpful thing people can donate to the warming station right now is the microwavable, single-serving soups.
A volunteer is available from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday and from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Sundays for people to drop of donations at the Hermiston Warming Station, 1075 South Highway 395. For questions about donations, call 541-303-3256.
