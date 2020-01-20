MORROW COUNTY — A Wasco County man died Monday morning in a single-vehicle car accident on Bombing Range Road.
Mark Steven Willis, 44, of Wamic, was driving a logging truck northbound on Bombing Range Road towards Boardman early Monday morning. According to the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Willis pulled the truck over the road’s narrow shoulder near milepost 18 and the truck tipped onto its side and rolled, spilling logs.
Willis was found deceased shortly before 6 a.m. Law enforcement officials said he was not secured in the vehicle by his seatbelt when found, and that he died from trauma to his head and body.
There was a fire which may have originated in the engine, but the vehicle was not fully engulfed.
The Morrow County Sheriff's Office is conducting a crash investigation. It is currently unclear what other agencies provided aid during the accident.
