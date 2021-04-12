PENDLETON — A third principal from the Pendleton School District is resigning this year.
At a Tuesday, April 6, Pendleton School Board meeting, members approved the resignation of Washington Elementary School Principal Aimee VanNice.
Prior to arriving in Pendleton in 2012, VanNice had been an elementary school teacher and instructional curriculum leader in Bend. She was the principal of McKay Creek Elementary School for several years before taking over Washington in 2015 as it transitioned into becoming a larger school.
VanNice joins McKay Creek Principal Lorena Woods and Pendleton High School Principal Melissa Sandven in departing the district this year.
At the board meeting, Superintendent Chris Fritsch said he expects to make a selection on the open principal positions in the coming weeks.
