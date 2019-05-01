Umatilla County residents who make regular shopping trips into Washington will likely start seeing sales tax added to their bill in July.
Last week Washington legislators passed Senate Bill 5997, which would end the practice of retailers taking sales tax off of Oregonians’ purchases after they show ID. Instead, out-of-state residents who paid more than $25 in state sales taxes in a year would have to fill out tax forms once a year asking for reimbursement.
The bill is now on Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk, where he can choose to sign it, veto it or take no action. It would take effect July 1, and proponents of the bill estimate it would raise about $53 million per biennium from visitors who won’t bother to submit the forms or won’t reach the $25 minimum.
The change has the most impact on residents living on the state line, such as Hermiston residents who shop in the Tri-Cities or Milton-Freewater residents who buy items in Walla Walla.
Luann Garner, of Hermiston, said she frequently shops in the Tri-Cities and usually gets lunch while she’s up there. Now she plans to stay in Oregon because she is tired of being “taxed to death.”
“I talked to the person managing Costco and told him, ‘I don’t have to come up here,’” she said.
She has family in Portland who shop in Vancouver, she said, who are also upset about the change.
“It’s going to hurt all the way down the Gorge,” she said. “A lot of people will just go back to Amazon.”
Roberta Temple, of Hermiston, said she goes up to the Tri-Cities about twice a month and estimated she spends $400 to $1,000 a month at the bulk retailer Costco. Washington’s state sales tax is 6.5 percent, which would come out to between $312 and $780 a year for taxes on those Costco purchases.
“I absolutely won’t go up there to shop,” she said.
She said she was pleased that Ranch & Home just opened in Hermiston, because that was the other main place she makes purchases in the Tri-Cities.
“This will hurt Washington businesses,” she said. “I feel bad for them, but maybe we will get a Costco in Hermiston.”
Kacie Evans, Umatilla Chamber of Commerce director, said she thinks Washington’s loss will be Oregon’s gain as more Oregonians choose to shop local.
“I think a lot of people are going to stay home,” she said.
Evans said cities on the Washington border already benefit from a daily flow of Washington residents choosing to make big purchases in Oregon to avoid sales tax.
“We don’t discriminate; we’ll take their money,” she said.
If Inslee signs Senate Bill 5997, Oregon residents who wish to be reimbursed for sales tax will be required to submit proof of nonresidency and information required by the revenue department, which may include, “a description of the item purchased for which a remittance is requested, the sales price of the item, the amount of sales tax paid on the item, the date of the purchase, the name of the seller and the physical address where the sale took place, and copies of sales receipts showing the qualified purchases.”
According to a legislative staff summary of the bill, public testimony on behalf of the bill has stated that it is “thoughtful tax policy” that helps bring in adequate revenue for state services and pay for roads and other services visitors use. Opponents of the bill testified that it would hurt retailers living near the Oregon border and be “devastating” to Washington’s travel industry.
