BAKER CITY — Baker County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Washington man on Friday morning near Haines after residents reported that he had stolen a car and threatened someone with a gun and a knife.
Michael David Tatro, 36, of West Richland, Washington, was arrested at about 4:47 a.m. near the Haines Stampede rodeo arena.
Tatro is charged with first- and second-degree burglary, criminal trespass while in possession of a firearm, menacing, coercion, pointing a firearm at another, unlawful use of a weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle and third-degree theft.
The incident started when Baker County Dispatch received a call about an adult male trespassing near Haines, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. The caller told a dispatcher that the suspect had driven away toward Haines in a Jeep Cherokee.
Deputies found the vehicle in Haines but it was empty.
Dispatch then received a call about a man who had entered a residence in Haines. The resident told police the suspect had threatened him with a gun and a knife.
Deputies found and arrested Tatro near the rodeo grounds. He was driving a stolen Ford Tempo.
Tatro was taken to the Baker County Jail, where he remains. Bail was set at $283,500.
