Washington man killed in crash in Gilliam County

GILLIAM COUNTY — A Washington state man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 Tuesday night in Gilliam County, according to an Oregon State Police press release.
Robert Cleveland, 70, of Rice, Wash., was traveling eastbound near milepost 149 when, for an unknown reason, his vehicle left the roadway onto the right shoulder and rolled, the release said.
Cleveland suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred close to the boundary between Gilliam and Morrow counties, and state police were assisted by sheriff's offices from both counties along with the Oregon Department of Transportation.
