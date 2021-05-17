PENDLETON — A Washington man was killed on Saturday, May 15, in a motorcycle crash, according to a press release from Oregon State Police.
Steven Orchekowsky, 53, of Newcastle, Washington, was northbound on U.S. Highway 395 when it left the roadway and crashed near milepost 53, the press release said.
OSP was assisted at the scene by Ukiah Quick Response Team and Oregon Department of Transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.