BAKER CITY — Washington murder suspect Colby James Hedman ended his fight to stay in the Baker County Jail.
Hedman, 23, a former Heppner resident, waived extradition Wednesday in Baker County Circuit Court before Judge Greg Baxter. That action means he soon will leave for Washington where he will face charges of first-degree murder and theft of a motor vehicle.
Baker City attorney Damien Yervasi represented Hedman, while assistant district attorney Michael Spaulding represented the state. Baxter told Hedman while Washington authorities have 21 days to retrieve him from the Baker County Jail, he expects them to act sooner because of the first-degree murder charge.
“I’m pretty sure Washington will come down and get you within the week,” Baxter told Hedman, who appeared via video from the Baker County Jail.
Upon his return to Washington to face the more serious charges, the state will dismiss the Baker County charges. Spaulding told the judge that Bob and Robbie Borders, who live on Taggert Lane north of Baker City where Hedman is accused of stealing two of their vehicles, supported the state’s action.
Hedman has been in the Baker County Jail since his arrest July 9 on two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and one count of attempting to flee or elude police, both Class C felonies; two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, Class C misdemeanors; and one count each of reckless driving, second-degree criminal trespass and failure to perform the duties of a driver involved in an accident, all Class A misdemeanors.
A grand jury indicted Hedman on the charges on July 11. Baxter set bail at $100,000, requiring the full amount to be paid before Hedman could be released, rather than 10 percent as is allowed in some cases.
The Washington fugitive warrant charges him with first-degree murder in the death of Kyle J. Martz, 35, of Walla Walla, and theft of Martz’s Toyota pickup truck from Martz’s home at Walla Walla on July 8.
Hedman has been held in lieu of $1 million fixed bail on those charges.
The Baker County incident began about 10:30 p.m. the night of July 8 when county, city and state police responded to a call from Bob Borders reporting the theft of his 1988 Ford F350 pickup from his property. While attempting to elude police during the incident, police said Hedman returned to the Borders’ home and took a second vehicle, a 2000 Jeep Wrangler.
Before they were called to the stolen vehicle report, police had been notified Hedman was a suspect in the Walla Walla murder and was driving a Toyota pickup, which they later found abandoned on the shoulder of the eastbound freeway lanes where he had run out of gas.
According to police, Hedman admitted he struck Martz with an ax multiple times the night of July 8 before stealing the victim’s vehicle and fleeing to Oregon, where he was arrested after trying to elude police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.