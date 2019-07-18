HERMISTON — Since water and sewer rates increased in March to pay for repairs and upgrades to the system, high water bills have been a hot topic on social media in Hermiston.
A petition on change.org by Jacob Neighbors, which gained 922 signatures, drew comments from residents who said they were having to take shorter showers or let their lawns go brown to be able to afford their bill.
“Many residents have experienced hard to swallow increases without any changes in water quality, volume, or accessibility,” Neighbors wrote.
While discussion online hasn’t sparked any discussions at city council about lowering rates again, there are some conservation steps that people can take to lower their bill on their own.
During warm weather, the biggest cost for most homeowners comes from watering their lawns, gardens and other landscaping. Many people water their lawn every day, but experts say about four times a week is sufficient for most of the year.
Homeowners have the option of removing plants for “xeriscaping” options like bark chips or rocks, but if they are set on keeping their green, grassy lawn, they can take steps to reduce the amount of water they waste in the process.
Watering in the evening minimizes the amount of water lost to evaporation, and avoiding windy days keeps the breeze from carrying away droplets. Watering in two shorter sessions with a break in between helps prevent losing water to runoff as well.
Raising your lawnmower blades to a higher level and keeping fertilizer to a minimum can also help the lawn retain more water.
Make sure sprinklers are watering the lawn, not the sidewalk or driveway, and repair even small leaks immediately. According to WaterSense, the Environmental Protection Agency’s water conservation program, a leak the size of the tip of a ballpoint pen can waste over 6,000 gallons of water per month.
“Household leaks can waste approximately nearly 900 billion gallons of water annually nationwide,” the WaterSense fact sheet states. “That’s equal to the annual household water use of nearly 11 million homes.”
Water users in Hermiston pay a base charge of $30 per month, plus 50 cents per 1,000 gallons up to 15,000 gallons and $3.50 per 1,000 gallons thereafter. That means even a small 6,000 gallon leak can add an extra $21 per month.
The city offers the EyeOnWater app for free to all customers, which can help detect leaks. The app allows users to track their water usage by the month, day or time of day and can be set up to send alerts to their phone when usage patterns indicate a leak.
Beyond leaks and lawns, dishwashers and washing machines can also be heavy water users. According to the city of Portland, about 22 percent of the water used in a typical residential home is from washing clothes.
Purchasing appliances, faucets, shower heads, toilets and more with the government’s WaterSense seal of approval can greatly reduce the amount of water a home uses. But if new appliances are not in the budget, people can also help reduce wasted water by waiting to run a load of clothes or dishes until the machine is full.
They can also not let water run any longer than necessary while hand washing items in the sink or rinsing vegetables and fruit.
In the bathroom, letting the sink run while brushing your teeth or shaving and letting the shower or bath run while shaving your legs is sending money straight down the drain. WaterSense suggests running a timer to help keep showers shorter as well.
You can check for toilet leaks by dropping food coloring in the tank of the toilet and waiting several minutes to see if any shows up in the bowl without flushing. According to the EPA, replacing old toilets with new water-conserving models can save families an average of 13,000 gallons of water a year.
