Pendleton Public Works Department staff prepare Monday morning, June 6, 2022, for a water line construction at South Main Street and Southeast Byers Avenue. The project is going to disrupt traffic in the area until the afternoon of June 7.
PENDLETON — Pendleton Public Works Department crews Monday, June 6, began water line construction at South Main Street and Southeast Byers Avenue in downtown. The city in an announcement reported the work will impact traffic and water service in the area June 6 and 7.
"Work to replace the aging water line along Byers Avenue is happening in phases to minimize impacts to residents," according to the city.
Crews on June 6 will will tie into the water main on Southwest Byers between Southwest First and Southeast First streets. Asphalt patching over the work happens June 7.
The work will lead to closing multiple sections of road June 6 and a half day on June 7.
The construction requires closing the zero block of Southeast Byers Avenue and the 100 blocks of each South Main Street, Southwest First Street and Southeast First Street, according to the city. The intersection of South Main Street and Byers Avenue will be closed, and because of that location, the Main Street Bridge and the intersection of North Main Street and Northwest Bailey Avenue also will be closed. Flaggers will post at Southwest First Street and North Main Street at Northwest Bailey Avenue to assist drivers.
Water service interruptions are expected between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on June 6, in the zero block of Southeast Byers Avenue and 100 blocks of each South Main Street and Southwest First Street. Following the tie-in and then asphalt patching, crews will commence water line installation east on Southeast Byers Avenue to Southeast Fourth Street.
Following the work between Southwest First Street and Southeast First Street, Public Works crews will move to the section of Southeast Byers between Southeast First and Southeast Fourth.
"That work is expected to begin on June 7, in conjunction with the asphalt patching," the city reported. "Public Works staff apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates everyone’s patience during this project."
