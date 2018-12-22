Eric Watrud has simple tastes.
When he’s not working, he revels in being with family, spending time in nature or strumming tunes on his guitar. Bliss was relaxing on his deck and watching fireworks on the Fourth of July.
Recently, the new supervisor of the Umatilla National Forest sat in his living room in North Pendleton and grinned as 2-year-old Abigail removed a couple of decorations from the Christmas tree and brought them over for his inspection. He deftly directed her to a book about crickets that chirped when the little girl opened the cover.
Such is life at Chez Watrud.
Eric, his wife, Cecily, and their three children — Abigail, Samuel, 8, and Naomi, 13 — moved to Pendleton in June. He said his path to the supervisor’s office really started when he was a young boy in Missouri.
“Growing up, we spent a lot of time hiking and camping,” he said. “I realized I really wanted to do something connected to nature.”
About the time his family moved to Corvallis when Watrud was in middle school, controversy raged over the northern spotted owl. Loggers fought for jobs while environmentalists demanded protection for the endangered owls. Resource agencies were caught in the middle. Watrud recalls being fascinated with the debate and the attempt to find a win-win.
“I remember seeing the difficulty people were going through on all sides of that issue,” he said.
He envisioned himself in the future helping to mitigate such battles and finding common ground between all parties.
Waltrud started down that road by earning his degree in natural resources management at Oregon State University (where he also met his wife). He worked as a forester for both the Oregon Department of Forestry (as an intern) and the Washington Department of Natural Resources. Eight years ago, he switched to the U.S. Forest Service, working as regional silviculturist out of the regional office in Portland. Most recently he served as deputy forest supervisor on the Fremont-Winema National Forest in Lakeview.
At one point in his career, he worked as a spotted owl habitat manager for the Washington Department of Natural Resources in Ellensburg, bringing his musings as a young boy full circle.
Sitting in the glow of his Christmas tree on Thursday, Watrud got to the end of his resume — the recent move to the Umatilla National Forest. He said he loves his job.
“I’m able to interact with people from all walks of life,” he said. “We work together to see if we can build long-term relationships and find solutions that are mutually satisfying. That’s really appealing to me.”
The former Eagle Scout said he loves that his agency has the word “service” in its name.
Watrud seems like a big picture guy who isn’t cowed by much. But there is one thing.
“I’m scared of heights,” he admitted.
In college, Watrud said, he faced that fear by working on an OSU crew that collected measurements at the tops of trees sometimes 100 feet or more off the ground. He ascended by rope or by riding in a basket hooked to a crane.
“That didn’t get me over my fear of heights, but I figured out how to deal with it,” he said.
Watrud’s current job doesn’t involve heights and for that he is glad.
The 41-year-old said he is bonding with his new home. While he has lived all over Oregon and Washington, he loves the dry side. Pendletonians have been warm and welcoming.
“This is where I want to be,” he said. “I feel blessed God has brought us here.”
