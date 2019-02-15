PENDLETON — The Oregon Legislature Joint Committee for Ways and Means announced Friday that they will hold a community hearing in Pendleton March 15.
The committee is soliciting public testimony on how the Legislature should shape its budget for the 2019-2021 biennium.
Attendees will be asked to fill out a topic-based sign-up sheet before making comments to the committee, although the committee can’t guarantee that everyone who signs will get a chance to speak.
The 21-member committee includes state Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, and state Rep. Bill Hansell, R-Athena.
The community hearing will take place from 5:30 p.m.-730 p.m. at the Bob Clapp Theater in Pioneer Hall at Blue Mountain Community College, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave.
