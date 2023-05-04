 Skip to main content
centerpiece

'We have to fix this'

Gov. Kotek learns for herself about Boardman-area residents living with dangerous water

  • Updated
  • 0

BOARDMAN — For months, the residents of Boardman have been asking Gov. Tina Kotek to visit their city and hear first-hand how contaminated water from their wells has upended their lives and put their health at risk.

They got their wish Wednesday, May 3, as Kotek and her staff spent several hours touring Boardman and talking to residents.

Gov.TinaKotek_boardman_009.jpg
Oregon Rural Action senior organizer Nella Parks holds a water strip test Wednesday, May 3, 2023, revealing high levels of nitrate in water from the well of Ana Maria Rodriguez, community organizer, at her home in Boardman.
Gov.TinaKotek_boardman_010.jpg
Joe Rupe of Boardman shares some of the hardships he and his family have faced dealing with high levels of nitrate in their water during a community forum Wednesday, May 3, 2023, with Gov. Tina Kotek at the Boardman Senior Center.
Gov.TinaKotek_boardman_013.jpg
Paulo Lopez, 12, left, breaks down in tears as Paula Lopez, his mother, consoles him Wednesday, May 3, 2023 while he tells Gov. Tina Kotek at a forum in Boardman that he believes contaminated water in the area may have resulted in the death of his grandfather
Gov.TinaKotek_boardman_008.jpg
Gov. Tina Kotek takes a look at one of the contaminated wells Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the home of Ana Maria Rodriguez in Boardman.
