'We’ll get him again'

Remembering Rob Carter

Cecil “Rob” Carter of Milton-Freewater holds his granddaughter, Donna, on Christmas Day 2011. Carter was killed five days later. His daughter, McKenzie Marly, said this photo was the last anyone took of her dad.

 McKenzie Marly/Contributed Photo, File

PENDLETON — Rob Carter’s daughters helped put away the man who killed their father. Now more than eight years after a Umatilla County Jury convicted George West Craigen for that murder, McKenzie Marly and Morgan Carter said they are ready again to make sure Craigen goes to prison.

“We’ll do it again,” Marly said. “We’ll get him again and get him in a place where he can’t appeal again.”

Both sides agree Craigen killed Carter, but jury will determine circumstances
Umatilla County Deputy District Attorney Jackie Jenkins in 2014 gestures toward  George West Craigen during his murder trial at the Umatilla County Courthouse, Pendleton. Jenkins and Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus are looking at trying Craigen again after the Oregon Supreme Court overturned the case in December 2022.
Carter and daughters.jpg

McKenzie Marly, left, and Morgan Carter, right, pose for a photo with their father, the late Cecil “Rob” Carter of Milton-Freewater.
