PENDLETON — Rob Carter’s daughters helped put away the man who killed their father. Now more than eight years after a Umatilla County Jury convicted George West Craigen for that murder, McKenzie Marly and Morgan Carter said they are ready again to make sure Craigen goes to prison.
“We’ll do it again,” Marly said. “We’ll get him again and get him in a place where he can’t appeal again.”
The facts of the slaying are not in dispute. Craigen shot and killed Rob Carter in late 2011 in Milton-Freewater in front of several witnesses. He then tried to get away, and law enforcement from throughout the region poured into Umatilla County to catch Craigen.
A jury in October 2014 convicted Craigen of the murder for the shooting death of Carter. The jury also convicted Craigen of felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and altering or removing the identification number of a gun. The court sentenced Craigen to 25 years to life for the murder and two more years for the weapons crime.
Craigen pushed appeals, and the Oregon Court of Appeals in May 2021 reversed and remanded the murder charge, finding police obtained certain statements from Craigen when he should have had a lawyer present because he already was the defendant in another case. The state Supreme Court in December affirmed the appellate courts’ ruling.
“My sister and I actually went and watched the Supreme Court online, and we’re kind of expecting the worst,” Marly said. “But any news like that is initially shocking, devastating obviously.”
“I just think listening to it and the backstory of it all, you could see where they have valid arguments,” Carter said. “And that’s hard to admit, but it’s true.”
“It is the law, and you really can’t dispute that kind of thing,” Marly said. “I guess I have a hard time with it because even though the detectives made a mistake, at the end of the day, he still is admitting to the murder. We struggle with that.”
District attorney ramping up for trial“Unfortunately, the Supreme Court made its decision to overturn and remand,” Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus said. “And we’re moving forward.”
Primus said his office has been working with the Oregon Department of Justice throughout this lengthy process, and he has been in contact with Carter’s family. He said the DOJ contacted him ahead of the Supreme Court’s ruling, and he let the family know.
He said that was a difficult conversation. A new trial, he said, means putting the victims through this again.
“I believe we were right with the arguments we made at the time, however, the work we do is fluid,” he said. “Case law evolves.”
Marly and Carter expressed support for the district attorney’s office.
“I think the prosecution did the best they could do,” Marly said. “I have full confidence in the prosecution team.”
Primus and Co-Chief Deputy DA Jacklyn Jenkins prosecuted the case the first time, and they are taking on the case again. She returned to the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office in early 2022 following a year stint with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Oregon.
“We were thrilled to hear Jackie was going to be on,” Morgan said.
Primus said having Jenkins sit at his side is a plus because they have trod this path before. Still, he said, they are going through every document in the case for a full review, including trial transcripts.
He also said most of the detectives who worked on the homicide case still are in the area, even if retired, and that’s another benefit.
“I can tell you,” Marly said. “that if I could pick anyone to try this case in the whole world, I would pick Dan and Jackie.”
Primus said this case brought to mind the homicide case of Kathleen Blankenship of Hermiston.
A Umatilla County jury in 2003 convicted Blankenship of the murder of her husband, Walter Blankenship, in their Hermiston-area home in 2001. A judge sentenced her to 25 years to life in prison.
Following a failed appeal, Blankenship sought post-conviction release in Washington County, where the state incarcerated her. A judge there in 2009 found her defense attorney hadn’t allowed her to testify and ruled in her favor.
The case came back to Umatilla County. Blankenship in 2011 took a deal and pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter. Her sentence was 10 years in prison, minus credit for the time she already served.
Primus said that was his homicide case, but he does not anticipate Criagen is going to seek a settlement conference or plea agreement.
“My plan is to try this case again,” Primus said.
That also raises the question of which judge will preside over the case.
Craigen during his trial disqualified judge after judge in the 6th Judicial District, which encompasses Umatilla Morrow counties. Judge Russell West of Union County had to preside over the case, but West has since retired.
Sisters determined to focus on their fatherMarly and Carter live on the East Coast but said they are willing to make the trip back to Umatilla County for the trial.
“The timing has to be right,” Marly said. “But I would love nothing more than to look in his face again when is found guilty.”
Marly said she is confident the state will win at trial, just as it did before.
“He took a lot from us that day,” Marly said, “but he didn’t break us.”
Morgan said another element is at the forefront of this whole scenario.
“One of the most important things for us to get across to everyone is we need to make this situation not about George Craigen but about our dad,” she said, “and keeping his memory alive and living a life he stood for.”
