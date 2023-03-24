BOARDMAN — The Environmental Protection Agency’s regional administrator is warning Oregon government agencies that federal authorities will take action if the state doesn’t quickly address nitrate contamination cleanup in Eastern Oregon.
EPA Region 10 Administrator Casey Sixkiller on Monday, March 20, met with local nonprofit Oregon Rural Action, representatives of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and more than 30 residents from Morrow and Umatilla counties to hear firsthand how nitrate contamination in the area continues to affect their lives.
The meeting marked the first time a regional administrator from the agency has visited the region over nitrate pollution concerns.
EPA Region 10 spokesperson Bill Dunbar said the meeting had a significant impact on Sixkiller.
“He’s indicated he’s going back, and we are going to continue our work,” Dunbar said. “That means we are going to continue to press the state agencies to do the work that needs to be done, to protect people, to clean up the groundwater and make sure that people have clean drinking water.”
Feds working with state agencies on plan
It’s been 30 years since state agencies first noted the high levels of nitrate contamination in the groundwater in Morrow and Umatilla counties. Since then, the state and a sanctioned local committee have worked on voluntary measures to reduce the contamination. Still, nitrate levels in the area’s main source of drinking water have steadily increased and no mandatory action has been taken to begin cleanup.
Dunbar said the EPA is working with the Oregon Department of Agriculture, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Oregon Health Authority to come up with a plan that will address the nitrate contamination. EPA has asked the state to conduct more well testing so they have a better idea of where the contamination is, whose wells are affected and where the nitrates are coming from.
During the visit, Sixkiller heard stories from many residents who said their health has declined because of the nitrates.
According to the EPA, nitrate levels exceeding 10 milligrams per liter can cause serious health risks if consumed. In some cases, home tests by area residents have shown nitrates at four to five times that level.
Dunbar said if Oregon does not quickly address the problem, the agency can step in under the Safe Drinking Water Act to protect people’s health.
“We’ll determine whether EPA needs to step in and take any further action,” he said.
Dunbar said it’s clear from the region administrator’s visit that “we’re not going away” and the agency will use every authority it has to ensure people have clean drinking water.
Last year, the regional EPA sent a letter to all state agencies involved saying Oregon hasn’t done enough. The letter indicated the state could no longer rely on voluntary measures presented by the Lower Umatilla Basin Groundwater Management Area committee.
The EPA’s increased interest in the Lower Umatilla Basin stems from a 2020 petition for emergency action filed by a coalition of environmental groups.
Moving forward, Dunbar said the agency will visit the area more often to conduct community meetings.
More action, less talk
Oregon Rural Action’s senior organizer, Nella Mae Parks, said the community wants more action. Parks and her organization, along with each county’s health departments, have been going door-to-door testing wells for more than a year.
As of January, only 648 of the 4,500 wells in the Lower Umatilla Basin have been tested. Of those that have been tested, nitrate levels exceeded the federal standard in 208 households in Morrow County.
Parks said residents are fed up with bureaucracy from state agencies.
“People told some pretty intense stories, people were really frustrated,” she said of Sixkiller’s meeting with residents. “People continue to show up and participate in democracy and come to these meetings, but they are also skeptical because they’ve been blown off for 30 years.”
Jeff Merkley looks down at some pieces of paper while a woman stands next to him in front of a small crowd of people.
Parks said residents want more rapid and ongoing well testing, and to still receive free water delivery for everyone that’s affected. She said residents also want the state to make it clear to residents that the water isn’t safe to drink right now.
“We need EPA to hold the polluters accountable for funding safe water, as well as cleaning up their act and not continuing to pollute,” she said.
Despite residents’ skepticism, she said, the EPA’s visit gave a lot of people hope. She said her group sent a letter to Gov. Tina Kotek requesting her to also visit Boardman, but the group has not heard back.
OPB reached out to the governor’s office for comment.
Well testing continues
Two days after Sixkiller's visit, the Umatilla County Health Public Department announced a domestic well safety program.
Private well users within the county's portion of the Lower Umatilla Basin Groundwater Management Area can schedule to have a county environmental health specialist provide individual recommendations to protect their drinking water.
“This is a free program," UCo Health Director Joseph Fiumara said. “It is also a nonregulatory program, meaning that there is no mechanism for UCo Health to require any compliance as a result of these surveys. It is simply a way to provide individualized education and recommendations directly to anyone who is drinking water from a private well.”
Funding for this program runs through June 15, and continuation is dependent on funding being renewed.
Participants will receive a copy of all test results, along with an inspection form containing recommendations from the county health department about next steps and advice around well stewardship. Dates and times available for this program are limited, according to the county, but should increase as the department works to expand capacity.
The Oregon Health Authority announced March 21 it is accepting vouchers through May 15 for private well owners in Morrow and Umatilla counties to test their wells.
To be eligible for a free voucher, the well water must be used for drinking, bathing, cooking or washing dishes.
So far, the health agency has distributed 38 vouchers in Morrow County and one in Umatilla County. It said it will continue to work closely with both counties to test more wells and use the results to identify which households need treatment or free drinking water.
Moving forward, Parks said her organization will continue to treat this as an emergency.
“We’re going to keep making sure that it’s not comfortable for elected officials and people who have more power than these rural folks,” she said. “It’s not gonna be comfortable for them to continue ignoring these people’s situations.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.