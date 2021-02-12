PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College has announced that its closed all campus site Friday, Feb. 12, and through the weekend because of inclement weather, according to a press release from the school.
Students are encouraged to connect with instructors to confirm if classes will go on. Employees are to not report to campus for work, only essential personnel are to report to work on campus, the report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.