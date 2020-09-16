UKIAH — Reduced wind speeds and cooler temperatures on Tuesday, Sept. 15, allowed firefighters to more aggressively fight the Birch Creek Fire, according to a press release.
The fire, estimated at 35 acres as of Wednesday, Sept. 16, continues burning 12 miles to the northeast of Ukiah in the Umatilla National Forest.
“The more favorable fire conditions allowed firefighters to aggressively build containment lines around the entire fire perimeter,” the press release said. “There are pockets of unburned fuel within the interior of the fire, which may produce smoke as the fire moves through those areas.”
According to the press release, a local Type 3 Incident Management Team led by Steve Meyer took command of the fire at noon on Sept. 15. Total resources assigned to the fire include eight engines, two crews, two dozers and two water tenders.
The fire was first reported on Sept. 14 and required the U.S. Forest Service and Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office to evacuate hunters and visitors from the area of the fire. The cause is under investigation.
At a county meeting on Sept. 16, Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock thanked the U.S. Forest Service for its foresight to keep some resources in the area despite providing some to the west side of the state to fight the wildfires still raging there.
“They made a conscious decision to keep their ground crews, their engines and other apparatus they use to fight fire locally because of the potential danger here,” he said.
Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer remarked that the Union Interagency Hotshot Crew was on its way to Jefferson and Lake counties when they were alerted of the fire and were able to switch course to the Birch Creek Fire and assist in the initial containment efforts.
Crews continued to strengthen containment lines on Sept. 16 and began to mop up and cool hot spots adjacent to those lines. Heavy equipment at the scene is also being used to clear brush and other potential fuels for additional protection for private lands to the southwest.
For firefighter safety, the U.S. Forest Service has closed Forest Service Road (FSR) 54, FSR 5411 and FSR 5412, in addition to closing the portions of the forest surrounding the fire.
Fire officials caution the public that fire conditions remain extreme with hot and dry conditions expected to persist throughout the week, the release stated, and public use restrictions regarding campfires, chain saw use, smoking and off-road travel are in effect.
“Weather conditions are expected to remain hot and dry with smoke in the area over the next few days,” the release said. “Isolated thunderstorms are forecasted for Thursday, which may also bring rain and increased winds over the fire area.”
