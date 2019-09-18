UMATILLA COUNTY — One person has been arrested in connection an early morning stabbing at the Indian Village during the Pendleton Round-Up.
The incident, which occurred Saturday, resulted in one injury, according to District Attorney Daniel Primus.
Following the incident, Elder Maxx McKay, 23, of White Swan, Washington, was arrested by the Umatilla Tribal Police Department with assistance from the Pendleton Police Department. The tribal police did not have any additional information about the incident.
The Umatilla County grand jury indicted McKay on Tuesday of two felony charges — one count of second-degree assault and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. McKay is currently lodged in the Umatilla County Jail and his bail is set at $60,000. According to the indictment, McKay knowingly used a dangerous weapon against a man named Howard Dave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.