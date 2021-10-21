PENDLETON — Weather moving across the region looks to deliver some precipitation starting Friday night, Oct. 22.
The National Weather Service in Pendleton reported a wet weather pattern starting Oct. 22 and continuing into next week could deliver .5-1 inch of precipitation at lower elevations and 2-3 inches or more in the mountains.
Ann Adams, assistant forecaster at National Weather Service in Pendleton, said the system is coming off the Pacific Ocean and is going to bring precipitation but not so much cold. The system also is widespread, she said, covering the Columbia Basin, Grande Ronde Valley and more. Rain, snow or a mix could fall over much of the area, depending on elevation.
Pendleton has about an 80% chance of rain Oct. 22, she said, “so basically it’s going to happen.” That evening could have a break along the foothills of the Blue Mountains in the basin, while scattered showers likely stay over the mountains.
On the morning of Oct. 23 in the Pendleton area, the chance of rain decreases to about 30-40%, Adams said, then increases throughout the day and evening “to a more likely scenario of rain” into the night.
The snow level Oct. 22 stands at 7,000 feet, according to the NWS, but that drops to 5,000-6,000 feet that night through Oct. 25, then drops to as low as 4,000 feet Oct. 26.
The night of Oct. 23 through Oct. 24 has a likelihood of rain and snow in higher elevations with snow lower around 5,000 feet in the Blues northeast of Pendleton.
Rain is likely through Oct. 24 and into Oct. 25, and another round of snow could fall on higher elevations, and some places in the mountains will have a mix of rain and snow.
Snow levels on Oct. 25 will be a bit higher during the day, at around 5,300-5,500 feet, falling to about 4,900 feet the evening of Oct. 26.
Rain is most likely to cover the Grande Ronde Valley, Adams said, while some pockets around higher elevations might receive snow or a mix of the two. The elevation of the airport at La Grande is 2,700 feet, she said, so for the most part the seat of Union County will have rain.
The precipitation also means rivers could rise. The volume of the Grande Ronde River should increase at the turn of the weekend into next week.
Adams also said the NWS forecasts Oct. 22 temperatures in the mid or upper 50s to lower 60s across the region, with higher elevations in the Blues and the Grande Ronde Valley in the 40s and 50s.
