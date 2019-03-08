Umatilla, Stanfield and Echo are holding an open house to discuss housing with members of the public.
The event is March 13 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Stafford Hansell Government Center, 915 S.E. Columbia Drive, in Hermiston.
The three cities have partnered together for the West County Housing Study, paid for by a grant from the Department of Land Conservation & Development. Hermiston did not participate because it recently completed its own study.
Consulting teams will present an overview of the residential buildable lands inventory and a needs assessment for housing and residential land, including a forecast of new housing the three cities will need to accommodate forecasted growth for the next 20 years. Staff from all three cities will also be present to answer questions and take input.
Stanfield City Manager Blair Larsen said in a statement that the partnership “reflects the regional housing and employment markets” that the three cities have together.
“We share many of the same challenges and opportunities, and it just made sense to join together for this study,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.