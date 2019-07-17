IRRIGON — Mosquitos carrying West Nile virus were detected in Morrow County were the first in Oregon to test positive for the disease, according to the North Morrow Vector Control District.
The mosquitos came from a test area outside Irrigon.
A majority of people who contract West Nile virus don't show any symptoms, but about one in five develop flu-like symptoms and those who are 50 and older or have conditions that compromise their immune system are at risk for serious complications.
The incubation period for West Nile virus is anywhere from two to 14 days. Symptoms may include fever above 100 degrees, severe headache, stiff neck, confusion, muscle weakness, shaking, paralysis or rash. People should contact their doctor if they have these symptoms.
To reduce risk of exposure, wear mosquito repellent and long sleeves/pants when outside at dusk or dawn, keep screens in good repair and eliminate standing water where mosquitos can breed.
