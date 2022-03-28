HERMISTON — A new vending machine in Hermiston contains something that will strike some people as a surprise.
Instead of candy or soda, West Park Elementary now has a book vending machine inside its library.
“I really like it,” fourth grader Kaitlyn Solorio said. “It’s really pretty, and I like how they decorated it.”
The vending machine is decorated in school colors and logos, it contains 250 books and it stands near the checkout desk in the school’s library. Kaitlyn said she has looked the machine over several times, and she already has picked out the books she would like to own from it.
According to school office assistant Christy Meyers, the machine is generating a buzz among students, even though the machine is not now working. The school is waiting on a repair; still, students are regularly asking about it.
“They’re really so excited, so excited,” she said.
The books, Meyers said, are not for checkout. Rather, they are intended as prizes for students, who earn tokens for achieving reading goals. Then, they drop the coins in the machine’s slot, select their desired books and wait for books to drop into a drawer, where they can be retrieved.
Meyers said she first heard of the machines from a friend on Facebook. She then started talking about it to school administration and members of the Parent-Teacher Organization. The PTO, she said, loved the idea and offered to pay for it.
The PTO purchased the machine for around $6,000, which includes service. There was no cost to the school or the Hermiston School District, according to Meyers.
“There was a lot of work for it,” she said. “Carnivals, fundraisers, popcorn sales, all sorts of things have been done. Kid Bank was huge, and there were so many other things where people worked really hard.”
She said the idea has been implemented by other schools, which have found success. In ordinary reading programs, such as the one at West Park, students meet their goals and are handed books. But, she said, there is more excitement with something new. By giving coins and allowing students to select their own book from a machine, they are enjoying something different.
Where this has been done, Meyers said, students have liked it, which encourages them to read more, earn more coins and obtain more books.
This machine is not, and could never, replace the school’s librarian, as it does not check out books, Meyers said. Also, she added, it does not perform the many other tasks of the library staff.
This came as good news to Amy Cooper, West Park Elementary library assistant, who was looking over the vending machine with Meyers on March 25.
“I’m not threatened by it at all,” Cooper said. “It’s fun. It’s exciting. Kids talk about it every time they come in, and they check it out three or four times a day, and they’ll still talk about it. They’re super excited.”
As a book lover, Cooper said she feels happy about any project such as this that encourages reading. She is not alone in this enthusiasm.
“This is 21st century technology incentive that should be in schools," said Dave Nycz, fifth grade homeroom teacher.
He added it has a lot of appeal for kids.
“I like the fact that it displays the books and shows kids the rewards,” he said. “It is manipulative. Kids love to be interactive with things. For them to perceive that token, which they earned for their reading progress, there’s just something about manipulating things that brings the hype up.”
Principal Kevin Headings agreed.
“I think it’s a great machine,” he said. “It adds a lot to our school and our reading program. I’m looking forward to seeing the enthusiasm of our students increase and their motivation to read increase.“
He said that he is hopeful the vending machine will outlast the current staff at the school.
“It’s going to be there long after us,” he said.
