HERMISTON — The West Umatilla Mosquito Control District has started implementing its 2021 mosquito control program, according to a press release.
The district serves a 525-square mile area in western Umatilla County, including the towns of Hermiston, Umatilla, Stanfield and Echo and will target areas of standing water where mosquito larvae thrive. Large water bodies will be sprayed with a helicopter, while smaller areas will be treated by hand. To control adult mosquitoes, the district plans to make treatments using truck mounted ultra low volume sprayers, which will be done after sunset in areas of the district that have large populations of adult mosquitoes.
In rural areas, the district will begin aerial spraying to control adult mosquitoes when mosquito trap collections indicate the need for large scale spraying. Aerial spraying for adult mosquitoes will be done in the early evening hours just after sunset, the release said.
Of the 45 species of mosquitoes found in Oregon, the district commonly sees 12 species of mosquitoes including two that are possible carriers of West Nile virus.
During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the district is continuing to take measures to keep the public and its employees as safe as possible while achieving its goal of protecting the public from mosquito-borne disease.
If residents do not wish to have their property sprayed, call the district at 541-567-5201 and ask to be placed on the no-spray list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.