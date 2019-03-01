The parent company of the La Grande Observer and Baker City Herald is selling property and buildings during bankruptcy proceedings.
Western Communications Inc. filed in January for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company publishes the two Eastern Oregon newspapers, along with the Bend Bulletin, the Redmond Spokesman and the Brookings Curry Coastal Pilot in Oregon, and the Crescent City Daily Triplicate and the Sonora Union Democrat in California. Western Communications came out of bankruptcy in 2012, according to court records, and now owes more than $7 million.
Representatives for Western Communications were in bankruptcy court Tuesday in Portland for a case management conference, according to court documents and recordings. Albert Kennedy of Portland, lead attorney for Western Communications, told the court the sale of the company’s building in Sonora could close next week for about $1 million, which will go to Sandton Credit Solutions, a major creditor. Sale of the Redmond property is pending, he continued, and should bring in a little more than $300,000 and go to the almost $1 million Western Communications owes in property taxes to Deschutes County. The company also is working with a broker to sell its property in La Grande.
Kennedy also said the company needs more time to sell its flagship building in Bend, which it values at $20 million.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Trish Brown oversaw the proceeding and approved the company’s request to use Dirks, Van Essen, Murray & April as its sales agent. The New Mexico firm specializes in selling off media companies. But Brown was not willing to allow Western Communications to hire a company for financial advice through the bankruptcy.
Western Communications filed a court request to employ The Mountain Group as financial consultants. Brown told Kennedy some of the language in the contract for The Mountain Group gave her some heartburn.
Reading from the document, the judge said the agreement states The Mountain Group would not be liable except for bad faith, willful misconduct or gross negligence.
“Gotta take out the word ‘gross,’” Brown said. “If they’re negligent, they’re responsible.”
The agreement also would prohibit Western Communications from suing anyone working for The Mountain Group.
“So here’s my concern,” Brown explained, “What if somebody from The Mountain Group embezzles money from the debtor? And you have just said we’re not going to sue any individual person. And they’re not going to be liable.”
That kind of deal, she said, “just opens the door to some individual to do some bad act.”
Brown also did not approve of the agreement limiting liability to the amount equal to what The Mountain Group paid employees. If someone making $300,000 stole $1 million, she said, the deal would mean the victim could only sue for $300,000.
“Ummm, I don’t think so,” she said. “So I’m not willing to limit the liability to the compensation paid.”
Bankruptcy trustee Sarah Flynn said she also had those concerns. Brown told Kennedy it was up to The Mountain Group to decide if it could live with her changes and she did not expect an answer right away.
The court will revisit Western Communications’ financial plans May 29.
