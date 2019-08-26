PENDLETON — The burglary and aggravated theft case against Levi Daniel Reed of Pendleton is nearing its trial date.
The Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office has accused Reed of ripping off more than $10,000 in goods from Western States Equipment and one of its employees. Reed, 35, has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree theft, first-degree burglary, unauthorized use of a vehicle and first-degree aggravated theft.
According to a Pendleton police search warrant affidavit for Reed’s cellphone, someone late Feb. 12 to early Feb. 13 broke into Western States, 607 Airport Road, Pendleton, just about across the street from the Pendleton Police Department, and took off with about four dozen items ranging from a pry bar to a $400 digital torque wrench. The suspect or suspects also drove off with a $40,000 2018 Ford F-150 pickup, which police later recovered in the parking lot of St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton.
Pendleton police officer Travis McMasters the morning of Feb. 13 took the crime report and the next day met with a Western States employee, whose wife “sent out information” about the stolen goods. According to the affidavit, they heard back from Zyna Richardson, a friend of his wife’s who was willing to return some of the property, but for a price. Richardson also said someone else had the items.
The employee arranged the meet, paid to get back the property and got the name of the suspect — Reed. Pendleton police Sgt. Tyler Reddington the morning of Feb. 17 met Richardson and questioned her.
She claimed she talked with another local offender, Steven Ressler, who had two iPads with stickers for Western States. According to Richardson, Ressler traded 1/16th of an ounce of methamphetamine to Reed for the iPads and other Western States property.
Richardson said she had a deal to sell the iPads to the employee and give $20 cash to Ressler.
During that police interview, Richardson received a text from Ressler, the affidavit stated, who needed a safe place to receive more of the items from Reed.
Reddington just after noon that same day responded to Kind Leaf, 1733 S.W. Court Ave., on a complaint about two trespassers behind the business. Reed was there, already in handcuffs thanks to officer Cody Porter. Reddington saw Reed wore boots that were similar to a pair that Western State put on the property list.
Reed was near several pieces of property, according to the affidavit. Reddington checked and found the items matched tools and more belonging to Western States.
The police hauled in Reed for questioning. He said he wasn’t involved in any burglary, but found the items behind Kind Leaf. He also said he found the boots he was wearing in the trash at Western States.
Police booked Reed into the Umatilla County Jail for a probation violation.
Reddington at about 7:30 that night caught Ressler in the back seat of a 1999 Mercury Sable at a traffic stop and seized more Western States property, including two welding masks and a welding torch.
Reddington questioned Ressler at the police department. Ressler handed over his cellphone, and showed the communications he had with Reed, who got out of jail Feb. 12. The affidavit showed Reed wanted help “playing hot potato” with a “good amount of spuds” he planted earlier.
Kessler asked Reed to dump the code. Reed messaged he had a stash of items and needed help getting rid of the items.
The messages led police to find the property in the area of Korvola and Birch Creek roads and under the Reith Bridge on the Umatilla River, both locations outside of Pendleton. The affidavit also revealed police found court documents among the goods. The documents had Reed’s name for failing to appear in a criminal case.
Reed remains in jail in Pendleton. Court records show the burglary and theft trial start Sept. 9.
Reed also faces a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a prison inmate. According to court records, the state accused Reed of having a weapon on April 6 while he was in jail. That case goes to trial Sept. 11.
