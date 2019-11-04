WESTON — A single-vehicle crash occurred Sunday morning on Highway 204 near Milepost 19, injuring the driver.
Oregon State Police reported that after 10 a.m. Sunday, a black Kia Amanti, driven by Virginia Ruth Fox, 59, failed to negotiate a curve in the road outside the Alpine Outpost Tollgate Store.
The vehicle was headed eastbound and left the roadway on the north side, hitting a road sign. The vehicle crossed McIntyre Road and crashed into trees on the side of the roadway.
Fox was removed from the vehicle and LifeFlighted to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, Wash.
No citations were issued as a result of the crash, according to OSP Captain Timothy Fox. It is unknown if Fox has been released from the hospital yet.
