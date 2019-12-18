PENDLETON — A Weston man is in jail following his arrest Tuesday on a number of sex crimes charges.
Allan Gascon-Martin, 29, was arrested after Umatilla County detectives served a search warrant at his Weston residence. The search warrant was a culmination of a month-long investigation.
Martin was arrested on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, second-degree sexual abuse, strangulation, contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, involving multiple minor victims.
Gascon-Martin’s bail is set at $525,000.
Detectives continue to investigate and are seeking additional victims. The case has been referred to the Umatilla County District Attorney for prosecution.
