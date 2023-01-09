WESTON — A Weston man is in the Umatilla County Jail on several felonies, including a hate crime.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office reported deputies arrested Nickolus James Plueard, 23, in Weston following a disturbance around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, and a break-in at 5:30 a.m.
County dispatch sent deputies to the 400 block of South Broad Street in the initial call for service at 1:44 a.m., Capt. Sterrin Ward said. Plueard was in the street screaming, yelling and threatening a 911 caller. Plueard used a golf club to break out two windows on the caller's vehicle, Ward reported the caller alleged, Plueard yelled racial slurs at the caller and even shot untipped arrows toward the caller before taking off.
Deputies subsequently responded to Suzi’s Handy Mart, 211 N. Water St., for the 5:30 a.m. call. They found the business' front door and a door to its laundry room both broken into, according to Ward. The investigation enabled deputies to locate Plueard and arrest him without incident.
The sheriff's office booked Plueard into the jail for attempted unlawful use of weapon, second-degree criminal mischief, menacing, first-degree intimidation, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree burglary and third-degree theft. Intimidation is a hate crime in Oregon.
The sheriff’s office reported at the time of his arrest, Plueard was displaying behavior consistent with a mental health crisis. UCSO personnel notified Community Counseling Solutions to respond to the jail.
Plueard has been booked on other charges in Morrow and Umatilla counties in the past 10 months.
