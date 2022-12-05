ATHENA — Weston-McEwen High School once more hosted a group of Native American youth dancers and drummers from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation for Pow Wow Day.
Merle Kirk, the new Indian education coordinator/Title VI for Pilot Rock and Athena-Weston school districts, organized the dancers to perform Nov. 18 for the Athena-Weston School District. The school district in a press release reported the assembly was in the high school gymnasium and gathered the whole district for the event.
Weston-McEwen High School students Taylor Quaempts, Alexis Madder and Manaia Wolf participated as dancers, as did Stella Wolf of Weston Middle School. Additional dancers from Nixyaawii Community School were Sky Smith, Lillian Watchman, Sadie Nowland, and Alayna Bevis.
The dancers wore a variety of special regalia, including beaded buckskin dresses, fancy dancer shawls and a dentalium cape. Fred Hill Sr., cultural education and language teacher at Nixyaawii, brought several students to sing and drum for the assembly.
Regarding the drum circle, Althea Wolf noted, “They sing at various events like ours but also for visiting dignitaries at the tribe or the casino. There are multiple drums in the CTUIR community, but this drum group is the NCS student drum under the charge of Mr. Hill.”
Wolf added she has been working to help establish a Native American Indian Club for the school, which would make gatherings such as the Pow Wow Day assembly more regular as an annual event.
The Umatilla Indian Reservation lands encompass roughly a third of the Athena-Weston School District and approximately 6% of the students identify as Native American. The district also reported it is working to recognize traditions from a variety of cultures. The fall curriculum included a lesson and demonstration of the First Foods for Athena Elementary School.
“We want to highlight the rich diversity of culture and bounty of harvest from the lands where we live," Ann Vescio, district superintendent and Weston Middle School principal, said. "This time of year is perfect for reminding everyone about this shared legacy of stewardship.
She also said the district was grateful for the CTUIR’s partnership on these educational events.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.