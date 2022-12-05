ATHENA — Weston-McEwen High School once more hosted a group of Native American youth dancers and drummers from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation for Pow Wow Day.

Merle Kirk, the new Indian education coordinator/Title VI for Pilot Rock and Athena-Weston school districts, organized the dancers to perform Nov. 18 for the Athena-Weston School District. The school district in a press release reported the assembly was in the high school gymnasium and gathered the whole district for the event. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.