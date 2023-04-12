ATHENA — First-year Weston-McEwen High School FFA instructor Madelin Muilenburg wanted her horticulture class to take on a big project this year, so she obtained a rapid-response grant from the Wildhorse Foundation to make corsages and boutonnieres for the upcoming prom.
“I didn’t take horticulture or any classes like it in High School, I was more of an animal kid,” Muilenburg said. “I went to my co-ag teacher and I asked her what she thought would be a good project for a horticulture class, she said floral design.”
It was the perfect time of year for that kind of project, Muilenburg said, as the greenhouses at the school in Athena are full of plants that FFA students have been growing since January.
“The kids love making the corsages and boutonnieres, it’s always popular when we have a hands-on project,” Muilenburg said. “To do this though, we needed a little extra money to buy flowers and have some variety. We’re doing other horticulture projects like aquaponics also.”
To realize her vision, Muilenburg applied for a Wildhorse Foundation rapid-response grant, which awarded her $819 to purchase florals and seek a specialist to come instruct her students. She soon found Rachel Giger, a former FFA student with a history of working with flowers.
“I grew up in Milton-Freewater and worked in a flower shop during my college years,” Giger said. “Coming back and teaching these kids about working with florals is really coming full circle for me. I tell kids, you never know when you’ll encounter something that will come up again later in life. Even if they’re not excited today, they may learn something useful down the line.”
Giger’s day job sees her helping with first responders and victims of trauma, but she was all to happy to put on her florist hat and share her knowledge with the next generation of FFA students.
Using fresh flowers both bought and collected from the greenhouse, students began assembling corsages on Tuesday in preparation to be sold ahead of the prom.
“Eventually they’ll make some corsages and sell them to other students,” Muilenburg said. “Today is just practice and we’ll go from there.”
Brooklyn Parker, 14, a freshman, and Mazon Longofrd, 17, a junior at Weston-McEwen High School shared their enthusiasm for the project, being the first to dive in and collect materials to practice building corsages.
“I’m pretty excited to make these, it’ll be great practice,” Parker said.
Corsages and boutonnieres are available through Muilenburg’s class, where she is compiling a list of orders to have ready for the upcoming prom.
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
