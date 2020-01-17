Weston woman killed in snowmobile crash

WESTON — A 58-year-old woman from Weston died in a snowmobile crash Wednesday evening while trying to traverse winter weather conditions to her home, according to a press release from the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office.
JoLynn Lieuallen was found dead when medics arrived at the scene on Lieuallen Road shortly before 6 p.m.
The release stated that East Umatilla County Fire and Rescue and the sheriff's office were assisted in reaching the scene by snowmobile operators and a snow cat operated by a Umatilla Electric Cooperative employee.
Family members said Lieuallen had parked at her mother's house on Pine Creek Road and was snowmobiling to her home on Lieuallen Road due to poor road conditions. A family member became worried after she didn't check in and went to look for her and discovered the crash.
The medical examiner has authorized release of the body to Burns Mortuary, according to the release.
