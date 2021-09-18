PENDLETON — The history and culture of Pendleton was on full display at the Westward Ho! Parade on a brisk morning Friday, Sept. 17.
A staple attraction at the Pendleton Round-Up since its inception in 1910, the controlled but chaotic event drew hundreds of people from far and wide to the streets of downtown.
The nonmotorized parade showcased the area’s western roots, with animal-drawn covered wagons, cars, buggies, and large groups of horseback riders and marching bands.
It also played homage to the area’s indigenous cultures. Tribal participants of all ages wore traditional regalia while riding on horseback, singing, waving, chanting and drumming as they passed through the town.
“It shows people that we’re real,” said 88-year-old Norman Dumont, who worked for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation in environmental health and safety for nearly three decades. “We have our reservation. It shows the cooperation between the tribes and the people of the town.”
Sitting beside the parade, smoking a cigarette and watching children donning regalia pass by, Dumont voiced pride for his community.
“I feel very proud of our young people trying to maintain our culture, instead of living in two worlds,” Dumont said.
Veterans, politicians, farmers and Round-Up representatives rode on horseback through the town, many hollering “Let ‘er Buck.” Cheerleaders danced through the streets and marching bands blared music, including “When The Saints Go Marching In.”
From the sidewalks, kids scrambled for candy and covered the road with chalk art outside of the Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub. Spectators cheered and laughed from their foldable chairs. They waved to parade participants and shouted back, “Let ‘er Buck.”
Among them was Tracey Jim, a lifelong Pendleton resident and mother of seven who was back after a 20-year Round-Up hiatus. She stopped coming to Round-Up when her mother died, but now she felt that it was finally time for her and her family to get out and about. She said she enjoyed watching the old-fashioned carts and the Indians waltzing through the streets.
“It shows a welcome to the people,” she said of the parade. “I hope everyone is having fun.”
Tom Melling, of Ventura, California, was back in town for his sixth rodeo and attended the parade. He came to love Round-Up week and all its attractions back in 2015. He said he loves the atmosphere and history of the Round-Up and the people of the town. It draws him back each year.
“I love the people here, they’re not pushy,” he said. “And every year it gets better.”
