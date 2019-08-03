HERMISTON — Less than a week before the Umatilla County Fair opens, the grounds at Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center might look like a ghost town to the untrained eye.
But behind the jungle gym of empty livestock pens and rows of freshly minted wooden benches, there is a network of volunteers numbering in the hundreds, working to pull the fair together.
Lots of the work gets done on the weekends, but some people start clocking 14-hour days as the fair’s opening day — Tuesday, Aug. 6 — approaches.
“My days have already started to run together,” said EOTEC General Manager Al Davis.
Davis harkens back to the first year the fair stood on EOTEC grounds, in 2016, when the line for parking backed clear to the water tower.
“People didn’t know what the expectations were,” he said. “We can claim ‘new’ for five years.”
Since then, it’s been a goal to make getting to the fair easier. The EOTEC access-way has been opened up and the usual free shuttle service, which runs from Hermiston City Hall to the fair, will be running later in the day — from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. — to allow fair-goers to fully enjoy the rodeo, entertainment and drinks.
He recommends those attending the Farm-City Pro Rodeo plan ahead and head out early to avoid congestion.
This is the third year that the fair will be hosted at EOTEC. Davis was hired last spring to manage the event grounds, and is originally from Pennsylvania. He said he works 360 days a year, and of those days, fair prep really starts to ramp up on July 15.
“That’s when fair people start knocking on my door,” he said.
From there, it’s all about logistics. There’s grass to be grown, water to be routed and dust to be abated as fair week approaches.
Of course, there’s dirt maintenance in the arena ahead of the Farm-City Pro Rodeo too. As Davis puts it, footing is everything, and the naturally sandy ground cover provides a good foundation for proper arena dirt.
“That’s our claim to fame,” he said.
The carnival rides, which take up a sizable chunk of the grounds, won’t be fully up and ready until right before the fair starts.
Davis explained that last year, one of the chief complaints from fair-goers was that there wasn’t enough space for people to sit.
This year, the fair has a stock of new sponsored wooden benches to be distributed about the grounds. There will be an increased number of tents for sitting, and chairs in the Event Center building for those who wish to take advantage of the air conditioning. Not to mention a sturdy fleet of water misting stations that are ready to be distributed fair-wide.
Davis said that in the future, expansion of the Event Center building could mean rethinking the layout of the fair, but that for now, the fair and EOTEC are still learning how to navigate the new space together.
“It’s a growing relationship,” Davis said.
Anyone involved in the fair can tell you, it’s a full-time affair.
Claire Sponseller, a 4-H agent, said that 4-H students start prepping for Umatilla County Fair in October, whether they’re exhibiting livestock or presenting a cooking project.
“The fair is a big ‘a-ha’ moment and sigh of relief for kids and their families,” she said.
She noticed that this year, while the number of exhibitors has flatlined, the number of exhibits is ever-increasing. She said that 4-H nearly maxed out livestock pens this year, and they’ll have to do some planning for the next fair.
Sponseller, originally from Idaho, has been going to fairs all her life. But she said some of her students’ families are new to 4-H and the county fair, and that a lot of learning takes place during the week of the fair.
“It’s a culture. You either like it or you don’t,” she said. “It’s a whole new community.”
