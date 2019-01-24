When someone announces a timeline for a large construction project, it’s not a bad idea to take the number of months and double it. Maybe triple it.
It is possible, of course, to finish on time. But a look at many publicly announced projects in the Hermiston area shows delays of six to 12 months have been common.
Sometimes it’s a problem getting financing. Other times it’s a shortage of subcontractors, or an unexpectedly early start to winter weather.
Often construction delays don’t come down to one specific problem. Allan Lambert of Affordable Family Eyewear said their remodel of a building on the corner of Northeast Third Street and Gladys Avenue has been prolonged by a combination of “self-inflicted” problems and things out of their control.
The sign on the building originally said “Coming in Summer.” Then it was changed to “Coming in Autumn.” Now Lambert said he thinks they might be done in April.
“I guess we were a little optimistic,” he said.
For Affordable Family Eyewear, there hasn’t been one major roadblock, just a series of smaller delays. Every time an appraiser or contractor says they’ll be there in three weeks and it turns out to be eight, that adds up, Lambert said. New banking laws have also set up more hoops to jump through before getting financing, stretching out the process.
“It used to be once you got the appraisal, you were good to go,” he said.
Deciding to save money by doing some work themselves has added more time than expected as well. The building — which has served as everything from a Sears to a church — is getting an extensive makeover with a completely new layout.
Lambert said new “to do” items keep popping up as they go along. They decided to double-insulate all the interior walls with sound-proofing materials, for example, because they plan to lease part of the building to professionals such as lawyers and doctors, who want to keep conversations confidential.
Still, he said, they are lucky to be able to continue operating out of their current building they can stay in until the remodel is finished, and they are excited about the chance to customize a new, larger office.
Another business move still waiting to happen is Delish Bistro, which is located at 1725 N. First Street but is also leasing the former Stet’s Steakhouse building on Highway 395. The bistro at one point was slated to move to the former steakhouse building in February 2018, but is still at its original location.
Herman Hull said the restaurant plans to remodel the kitchen before moving in, but is waiting on the financing to do it.
“It’s going to be a while yet,” he said.
The move will provide indoor seating, and a larger kitchen will open up new options on the menu. If anyone is interested in participating in a private financing initiative — 9 percent annual interest paid monthly — they should get in touch with Delish Bistro, Hull said.
The Union Club, a project that originally envisioned a summer 2018 opening, is now looking at opening its doors during the upcoming summer instead.
“Obviously I can’t say anything with complete assurance, because you’ve seen how it’s been, but I’m more sure now that I have been,” said Justin Doyle, one of the partners in the project.
The club will be a coffee-by-day, bar-by-night gathering space that plays homage to the original Union Club of the 1940s. The building on the corner of Main Street and Northeast Second Street, which was erected in 1906, was most recently home to RoeMarks Men’s and Western Wear.
Doyle said he wasn’t interested in recounting a blow-by-blow of what the holdups have been, but he did say that remodeling a historic buildings comes with extra challenges. It’s a “game” of finding out which elements — plumbing, wiring, etc. — need replaced, and special care also needs to be taken to preserve the building’s historical integrity as much as possible.
“It definitely adds additional layers of discovery, but the value of keeping the history alive outweighs all the difficulties,” he said.
Doyle said they are getting ready to sign off on a bid and final design, however, and contractors should be starting on the four- to five-month project within weeks.
“It’s been challenging, it’s taken longer than we thought, but we’re still here,” he said.
Other Hermiston-area projects delayed but still in the works include Ranch & Home. The retailer was originally slated to open by Jan. 1, 2018, but has yet to announce an opening date. While the company has mostly been silent about the construction process, it did cite a problem with finding electrical subcontractors when discussing an extension of its incentive package with the city of Hermiston in early 2018. Because the retailer missed a June 2018 deadline, it is missing out on $100,000 in reimbursed development costs from the city of Hermiston.
The Maxwell Pavilion, originally slated to host the summer 2018 farmer’s market in Hermiston, is still putting finishing touches on the project after a disagreement between owner Mitch Meyers and the city’s building department resulted in a stop-work order over the summer.
The city was set to build an RV park at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center in time for the 2019 Umatilla County Fair, but a ruling by the city’s own planning commission, banning construction at the site until an overflow parking plan is approved, has put the original timeline in doubt. The delay is far from the first construction delay for EOTEC.
In December the Washington State Department of Transportation announced that the Interstate 82 bridge across the Columbia River would not be finished in 2018 as originally planned, but instead finish up sometime in the spring or summer of 2019. The department blamed “additional work” that cropped up unexpectedly, causing workers to not get concrete pouring finished before the weather turned too poor to continue.
There is hope, however: Other Hermiston-area projects that were significantly delayed have opened in recent years. The Harkenrider Senior Activity Center, delayed from a planned spring 2018 opening, opened in September 2018.
The Holiday Inn Express had its grand opening in February 2018 instead of October 2017.
And Shiki Hibachi Sushi, which displayed a sign announcing “opening soon” for more than a year, did open at the end of 2017 and is still in operation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.