UMATILLA COUNTY — Ballots are in mailboxes for the Tuesday, May 16, Oregon special district elections, but Umatilla County Election Manager Kim Lindell said that turnout has so far been remarkably low.
“I keep telling people, get out there and vote!” Lindell said. “As of the morning of Monday, May 8, we only have a 5.97% total turnout.”
Every school district in Umatilla County has positions up for election this spring, though the majority of candidates are running unopposed. Two positions within the Blue Mountain Community College board, Zone's 5 and 7, currently have no candidates filed after incumbents Don Rice and Jane Hill decided not to run for reelection.
"If no candidate files it'll go to a write-in election, and if the person who was written in refuses the position, BMCC will appoint a board member," Lindell said.
Alongside school district elections, certain special districts are also up for election in 2023, ranging from water control districts to parks and recreation to cemetery and sanitary districts.
The following is a candidate by candidate breakdown of the 2023 special district election schoolboard positions in Umatilla County.
PENDLETON SCHOOL DISTRICT
- Director, Position 2 — Ryan Lehnert
Ryan Lehnert worked for the Pendleton Police Department for 28 years and said he was running to make schools in Pendleton a safer place for everyone.
“There have been times in the past that maybe I wasn’t happy with stuff in the school district,” Lehnert said. “I thought to myself, instead of sitting back and complaining, maybe I should put my name in the hat, educate myself and maybe I can help contribute to making our school district a better place for kids and a safer place for everyone.”
Lehnert is running unopposed.
- Director, Position 3 — Dale Freeman
Dale Freeman described himself as a “30-year veteran of the classroom,” and said he felt it was important that teachers who’d been in the trenches be represented on the school board.
“I also felt a responsibility to fulfill a civic duty,” Freeman said. “I spent most of my career teaching physical education and health at Pendleton High School. I’m hoping that we can also help things get back to normal after the impact of the coronavirus situation. It really created some hardship for some students.”
Freeman is running unopposed.
- Director, Position 5 — Mason Murphy
Mason Murphy is running unopposed.
- Director, Position 6 — Julie Muller
Julie Muller is running unopposed.
MILTON-FREEWATER SCHOOL DISTRICT
- Director, Position 1 — Claudia Limon
Claudia Limon is the program director at the Community Action Program of Central East Oregon. Limon is running unopposed.
- Director, Position 5 — Kelly Kessler
Kelly Kessler is a mechanic at Don Johnson Sales. Kessler is running unopposed.
- Director, Position 7 — Kathy M. Silva
Kathy M. Silva said that she decided to run for her seat again to ensure that Milton-Freewater School District continues to provide quality education and diversity in the valley.
“We have to spend our money as wisely as possible to ensure continuing upgraded education for our kids, like how we’ve expanded career-technical education programs in the past,” Silva said. “As a personal stance that’s important to me, and that I know that some voters won’t like, a lot of the curriculum that’s coming down through state and federal channels, I do not necessarily want that in our schools. I’m opposed to critical race theory, I’m opposed to that type of teaching.”
Silva is running unopposed.
PILOT ROCK SCHOOL DISTRICT
- Director, Position 1 — Keri Standley
Keri Standley is running unopposed.
- Director, Position 3 — Timothy Weinke
Timothy Weinke is a native of Pilot Rock, having graduated from there, and having put his children through the school system there, he said.
“I just thought it was my time to take my turn and help our local schools,” Weinke said. “We’re still recovering from some of the downsides of COVID 19, and all of our instructors and administrators have been taking extra measures to help kids fill in some of those gaps. I’d try to be supportive of those efforts as part of my role.”
Weinke is running unopposed.
- Director, Position 5 — Jennifer Mespelt
Jennifer Mespelt is a City of Pilot Rock Administrative Assistant and an employee of the Pendleton Veterinary Clinic for the last 17 years.
- Director, Position 5 — Richard Hemphill
Richard Hemphill said that his over 40 years of service on the Pilot Rock School Board has made him one of the longest-serving school board members in the state and that he hopes to continue his run by focusing on upgrades across the Pilot Rock School District.
“We just want to make sure we get all of our bond stuff done and rebuilding everything,” Hemphill said. “I just want to do the best for the kids that we can.”
- Director, Position 7 — Stacy Hansen
Stacy Hansen is a science teacher at Pendleton High School. Hansen is running unopposed.
BLUE MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE
- Director, Zone 1 — Chris Brown
Chris Brown is running unopposed.
- Director, Zone 2 — William B. Markgraf
William B. Markgraf is running unopposed.
- Director, Zone 5 — No candidate filed
- Director, Zone 7 — No candidate filed
