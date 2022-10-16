What's on your ballot?

PENDLETON — Election day is less than a month away, and ballots in Umatilla and Morrow counties contain several local measures, including bans on psilocybin businesses and holding public meetings to discuss moving the Oregon-Idaho border.
Oregon voters also are deciding on four statewide measures, including a policy to end walkouts during legislative sessions and more regulations on firearm purchases.
Measures to ban psilocybin businesses
Umatilla and Morrow counties have referred local laws to the voters to consider bans on certain psilocybin businesses in the unincorporated parts of the counties. In Umatilla County, it is is Ballot Measure 30-162, and in Morrow County it is Ballot Measure 25-91.
Oregon legalized supervised use of psilocybin in 2020 with Ballot Measure 109 and mandated the Oregon Health Authority to develop psilocybin licensing and regulatory programs by Jan. 2, 2023. While the measure passed statewide 55.8% to 44.4%, Umatilla County voted it down 64% to 36%, and in Morrow County it failed 66% to 34%.
The law also allows local governments to adopt ordinances and refer those to voters to consider banning certain psilocybin businesses.
Most cities in Umatilla County took the same route as the county. Those referrals are on the ballot for Umatilla (Measure 30-152), Hermiston (30-153), Echo (30-154), Pilot Rock (30-155), Milton-Freewater (30-156), Athena (30-157), Stanfield (30-159) and Pendleton (30-160).
All five cities in Morrow County put the question to voters: Irrigon (Measure 25-89), Boardman (25-90), Heppner (25-92), Ione (25-93) and Lexington (25-94).
Umatilla School District bond measure
Ballot Measure 30-158 on the Umatilla County ballot asks whether or not to supply bonds to provide intermediate school building and career technical education spaces in the Umatilla School District.
The district has put to voters whether it shall issue up to $45.2 million in bonds to build school buildings and career technical education spaces.
The estimated initial, annual tax rate is $1.19 per $1,000 of assessed value with an estimated total annual tax rate of $2.12/$1,000 of assessed value for all school district general obligation bonds. Actual levy rate may differ due to final interest rates and changes in assessed value.
The city of Umatilla estimates another 1,500 homes will be built in Umatilla over the next 10 years, resulting in an estimated student increase of approximately 500 students. The school district facilities lack the capacity to serve this growth.
Bonds may be issued in multiple series; each maturing within 31 years from issuance.
If approved, Ballot Measure 30-158 would finance the capital costs of construction of a new intermediate (grades four through six) school building, provide updates to the career technical education space for Clara Brownell Middle School, construct a new career technical education building at Umatilla High School, including future expansion space for classrooms and a gym, provide funds for renovations of McNary Heights Elementary School to become a kindergarten through third grade school and provide site improvements, demolition, furnishings, equipment and bond insurance cost across the school district.
Fire protection for residents near McKay Dam
Ballot Measure 30-161 on the Umatilla County ballot would authorize the McKay Dam Rural Fire Protection District to levy a property tax at a rate of 9385 center per $1,000 of assessed value for contract fire protection services that would last five years and begin in fiscal year 2023-24.
That would raise around $57,000 in revenue in each year of the levy, which would go to the city of Pendleton for contracted fire protection services.
According to the Umatilla County ballot statement, without the levy, the McKay Dam Rural Fire Protection District would be unable to contract for fire protection services, and that means property owners in the district may have to pay more for insurance.
Public meetings on Oregon-Idaho border
Morrow County Ballot Measure 25-88 would require the county board of commissioners to meet three times a year to discuss the promotion of Morrow County’s interest regarding the relocation of the Oregon-Idaho border.
The measure would level a civil penalty — Class D Violation with a fine up to $125 for — anyone who would willfully prohibit, cancel or hinder any prescribed meetings of the board.
Statewide measures
Measure 111
Oregon Measure 111 proposes the addition of a section in the Oregon Constitution that would establish a right to “cost-effective, clinically appropriate and affordable health care,” for all Oregon residents.
The amendment would establish an obligation for the state to ensure a right to healthcare, balanced against funding for essential public services.
Oregon Measure 111 would be the first constitutional amendment in the country to establish affordable healthcare as a right for all Oregon state residents.
Measure 112
Oregon Measure 112 would target language in the Oregon Constitution that allows the use of slavery and involuntary servitude as a punishment for criminals.
The passage of Oregon Measure 112 would prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude completely in the state of Oregon. Oregon Measure 112 would also add language which would authorize Oregon courts and probation and parole agencies to order alternatives to incarceration as part of sentencing practices.
Oregon remains one of the 10 states with a constitution containing an exception to the prohibition of slavery and involuntary servitude in the case of criminal punishments.
Measure 113
Oregon Measure 113 would establish a rule that would disqualify state legislators from reelection following the end of their term if they miss 10 legislative sessions without permission or excuse.
Should a state legislator accrue 10 absences without permission or excuse, Oregon Measure 113 would mandate that legislator’s behavior be deemed disorderly. Oregon Measure 113 would cover regular and special legislative sessions.
The Oregon constitution authorizes the Legislature to punish disorderly conduct with a two-thirds supermajority vote. Punishment can range, but may include expulsion.
The measure creates an attendance policy that would end walkouts during legislative sessions.
Measure 114
Oregon Measure 114 would enact a law that would establish regulations requiring potential firearm purchasers to apply for a permit-to-purchase through the state police. Applicants would pay a fee, submit photo identification, submit to fingerprinting, complete approved safety training and pass a criminal background check.
State police would have the ability to deny applicants based on a belief the applicant could be a danger to themselves or to others.
Oregon Measure 114 also would prohibit the manufacture, importation, possession, use, purchase, sale or transfer of ammunition magazines with a capacity above 10 rounds. Violation of any of these stipulations would be a class A misdemeanor punishable by up to 364 days in jail, a fine of up to $6,250 or both.
