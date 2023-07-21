UMATILLA COUNTY — Fire broke out in a wheat field Friday morning, July 21, near the intersection of Barnhart and Stage Gulch roads northwest of Pendleton.

Echo Fire Department was the first to respond. Justin Morris, operations chief for the department, said the blaze burned approximately 150 acres before crews had it under control.

