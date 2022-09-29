LEXINGTON — The nation's first large-scale clean energy generator using wind, solar and batteries has powered up in Eastern Oregon.
Portland General Electric and NextEra Energy Resources partnered to create the Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility near Lexington. After years of development, Wheatridge officially came online Wednesday, Sept. 28, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
"At NextEra, we like to call it a trifecta," said Jim Shandalov, NextEra vice president of development and origination. "It marries three different technologies ... Wind, solar, and storage. It's the first project of its kind in North America to have all three technologies co-located at a single site and plugged into the electric grid at one spot."
Wheatridge generates 300 megawatts from wind turbines, which came into service in December 2020, 50 megawatts from its 300-acre solar farm and 30 more megawatts from the four-hour duration battery facility, which came online in the spring. The facility can power upward of 100,000 Oregon homes with 100% renewable energy.
NextEra Energy Resources acquired the Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility project from Swaggart Energy Transmission in the mid-2010s and took the concept from a wind far and reshaped it into the multi-resource facility.
Brett Sims, PGE vice president of strategy, regulation and energy supply, said PGE owns a third of the wind turbines and NextEra the rest. NextEra also owns 100% of the solar farm and battery storage. PGE then purchases all of the electricity from NextEra on a contract.
He said Wheatridge sets a model that likely will be reproduced elsewhere in Oregon as part of PGE's target goal of reaching 80% decarbonization by 2030, followed by 100% carbon free electricity to customers by 2040.
Gov. Kate Brown attended the ceremony and addressed the audience of NextEra employees and PGE executives. Efforts such as Wheatridge, she said, is why Oregon is leading the way in growing the U.S. clean energy economy.
"I think we're seeing in terms of the climate events Oregonians are experiencing, the urgency of getting projects like these online couldn't be more clear," Brown said. "We're seeing extreme heat, wildfires, drought, and of course, winter storms. We're seeing the impacts of climate change throughout Oregon. Unfortunately, our rural communities are bearing the brunt of all of it. I also see rural Oregon as where we have an incredible opportunity to harness clean energy sources and create good paying jobs, good paying clean energy jobs."
Brown also touted Oregon's renewable energy sector, with more than 50,000 jobs, a fifth of them in rural Oregon. And Wheatridge, she said, will be template of collaboration, from state and local governments to utilities to ranchers and farmers.
Batteries change the renewables game
Part of what makes the Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility unique is its use of batteries, which can provide 30 megawatts of continuous power for four hours. Due to technological and pricing concerns, batteries may not have been a viable option just a few years ago.
"We are fortunate in the electric utility industry to be the beneficiaries of how battery technology has evolved and how the manufacturing scale of batteries has scaled up globally for electric vehicles," Shandalov explained. "We are the extreme beneficiaries of the electric vehicle industry. The amount of batteries we use in the energy industry is currently a fraction of what's used in electric vehicles, so we benefit from the global scale of production."
Wheatridge's batteries have multiple benefits to the facilities operation, including assistance in balancing the load on the power grid, bridging inefficiencies in the supply and demand of electricity, while also being able to provide on demand power when the sun has set and the wind is calm.
Sims said the batteries have used at scale elsewhere, just not in this type of configuration with wind and solar.
"We had been monitoring the development of battery storage technologies and its price curves and trajectories for a number of years," he said, and saw "the prices for batteries were coming down in such a way that this could also be cost effective."
The big question, Sims said, was how to bring the three technologies together and whether or not that would work.
"So far it's worked really well," he said. "It really does take advantage of the diversity of wind versus solar, and provides the ability to then store the solar power and discharge that energy later in the day when our customer demand is highest. It's been a really exceptional value for our customers."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.