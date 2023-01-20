 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
centerpiece

Where do we go?

Pendleton family shares story of lost son in hope for change

PENDLETON — Ryker Pelles was the friend who would buy dinner with the last few dollars in his wallet. He was kind to animals and brought several homes with him throughout his life to join his family. He was a beloved grandson, nephew, son, brother.

But Ryker also struggled to take care of himself throughout his life and suffered from bouts of loneliness, depression and self-harm. He became addicted to narcotics, and his life spun out of control.

Pellesfamily_001.jpg
Buy Now

Tami Pelles reflects in her living room Jan. 5, 2023, on her son Ryker’s addictions and mental health at her North Hill home Pendleton. "The truth was he did not like himself, he just didn't, but he loved everybody else, he was very emotional," she said. "He just wanted to take care of people, but he couldn't take care of himself."
Pellesfamily_003.jpg
Buy Now

Tami Pelles reminisces Jan. 5, 2023, through the pages of her family photo album inside her home in Pendleton. Her son Ryker, who died from a drug overdose, is in the photo with his brother after they surprised their mother with a gift on Mother’s Day.
Pellesfamily_008.jpg
Buy Now

Tami Pelles takes a moment for herself Jan. 5, 2023, after looking through the old photos of her son Ryker in her living room home in Pendleton. Ryker Pelles, 26, died June 3, 2022, from a mix of drug amphetamine and alcohol.
Ryker Pelles, Contributed.jpg

Ryker Pelles in June 2021, shortly after he started a job at Blue Mountain Lumber Products, Pendleton. He died June 2, 2022, at his home in Pendleton from an overdose of drugs and alcohol. He was 26.
Pellesfamily_004.jpg
Buy Now

An old photo of Ryker Pelles stands in front of his urn Jan. 5, 2023, inside his parent’s living room in Pendleton. This photo was on display at his funeral service. Pelles, 26, died June 3, 2022, of a drug and alcohol overdose.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Reporter

Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local News

Sports

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred