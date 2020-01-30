PENDLETON — The music lineup for the fifth annual Pendleton Whisky Music Fest is coming together.
Randy Houser, Brett Kissel and Pendleton Music Fest regular DJ Sovern-T have been added to this year’s list of performers, event organizers announced.
“We’re excited to put on the best party in Pendleton for our fifth year with this popular, multi-genre lineup,” said Pendleton Whisky Fest co-organizer Andy McAnally.
The announcement comes just over a week before tickets go on sale Feb. 7.
The trio of artists will join headliners Eric Church and Macklemore, who were announced in late November, to round out the list of performers for this year’s concert.
While this will be Houser and Kissel’s first Whisky Fest, DJ Sovern-T has served as the event’s disc jockey since its inaugural year in 2016. In addition to entertaining crowds between sets, DJ Sovern-T will perform at the annual Main Street kick-off party on July 10.
Although they will be new to Pendleton, Houser and Kissel are familiar with the big stage, having both performed throughout North America.
Houser, who burst onto the country music scene with his top-20 song “Anything Goes” after an appearance on the “Late Show with David Letterman” in 2008, has continued to grow with chart-topping hits, such as “How Country Feels,” “Runnin’ out of Moonlight” and “Goodnight Kiss.”
Houser’s fifth, and most recent, album, “Magnolia,” was released in early 2019 and featured songs, such as “What Whiskey Does.”
Kissel, a Canadian country singer-songwriter, is known for his songs “Drink About Me,” “Started with a Song,” and “Airwaves.” He is described in his biography as “the only Canadian to ever tour with Garth Brooks.” The country singer released his most recent album, “Now or Never,” on Jan. 1.
Over the past five years, the event has featured several of the biggest names in the industry, including Zac Brown Band, Blake Shelton, Maroon 5 and Post Malone.
Last year’s concert, featuring Post Malone and 50 Cent, drew roughly 17,000 concertgoers, a close second to the record year for the concert in 2018. The 2018 combination of Blake Shelton and Pitbull holds the record as the most attended year of the event, drawing 18,700 people to the Round-Up Arena.
Pendleton Whisky Music Fest co-organizer Doug Corey told the East Oregonian in November that he is optimistic that this year’s combination of Church and Macklemore will rival the 2018 show in attendance.
“It’s a unique event that brings some of the world’s top acts to a historical venue in the heart of Oregon.” he said. “With performances from Eric Church, Macklemore and so many other great artists, this is a concert fans won’t want to miss.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.