PENDLETON — Pendleton Whisky Music Fest doubled down on hip-hop acts this year, announcing that 50 Cent would join Post Malone as a performer at the July music festival.
Whisky Fest organizer Andy McAnally confirmed Thursday that the New York rapper was joining the concert lineup.
Born Curtis Jackson, 50 Cent rose to fame in 2003, when his debut album "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" produced hits like "In da Club" and "Candy Shop."
50 Cent would go on to release four more albums and has received several music awards.
Jackson has also done some acting, starring in a fictionalized biographical film, also called "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" and "Power," a television show that's set to end its five-year run later this year.
50 Cent's booking continues Whisky Fest's focus on attracting big name acts. Previous years have included performances from Pitbull, Blake Shelton, and Maroon 5.
Whisky Fest is set for July 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.