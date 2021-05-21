PENDLETON — The Pendleton Whisky Music Fest will be back in 2021, but it will look significantly different than past events.
A year after event organizers were forced to cancel the concert due to COVID-19, Whisky Fest announced it would come back on July 10, albeit with new headliners. Facing a 12,000-person capacity limit at the Round-Up Grounds, Whisky Fest is postponing previously announced headliners Macklemore and Eric Church to 2022 and bringing in a new slate of musicians.
Whisky Fest will announce its new headliners on Friday, May 28.
Macklemore, a rapper, and Church, a country artist, were supposed to perform in 2020 before being moved to the 2021 show. After the co-headliners moved to 2022, Whisky Fest is offering ticket holders the option of transferring their tickets to next year or getting a full refund. Existing ticket holders will also get the option of buying tickets to the 2021 show a day early, on June 3. The rest of the general public can begin buying tickets on June 4.
