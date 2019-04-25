It took them several months, but the organizers behind Pendleton Whisky Music Fest got the act at the top of their list.
Whisky Fest announced Thursday that Post Malone will headline the fourth annual concert at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds July 13.
While the past two years have seen Whisky Fest announce its headline acts in March, organizers Andy McAnally and Doug Corey said this year’s booking took longer because they were trying to negotiate with Post Malone’s representatives while the rapper/singer was touring overseas.
Although the first three years of Whisky Fest saw the concert alternate between country and pop acts, in getting a little of both last year with headliners Pitbull and Blake Shelton, Corey said Whisky Fest’s picks aren’t bound by genre.
“Right now, Post Malone is huge,” he said. “He’s considered one of the hottest acts in the country.”
Born Austin Richard Post and known for his distinctive facial tattoos, Post Malone rose to fame when his debut album, “Stoney,” was certified platinum.
Post followed it up in 2018 with his second album, “Beerbongs & Bentleys,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard top 200 chart.
His success continued when he charted nine songs in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100, breaking a record.
His ascent has also entailed award recognition, including four Grammy nominations and 17 Billboard Music Award nominations.
Like in years past, Corey said Whisky Fest chose Post because Pendleton would be one of few dates he would play in the U.S. this year.
McAnally said the rest of the opening acts will be announced later.
Besides booking Post Malone, the organizers announced some other new additions to the 2019 Whisky Fest.
While musical acts Precious Byrd and DJ Sovern-T will return to Main Street as a part of the KIck-Off Party the Friday before the show, Whisky Fest will also be holding a “Party in the Park” from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ahead of the concert.
McAnally said the party will take place at Roy Raley Park and feature either a live band or a DJ.
According to McAnally, Whisky Fest will also be adding a new feature for premium ticket holders — the “premium arena hospitality building.”
He said the facility will offer its own bar, bathrooms, ice water, cellphone charging stations and other perks exclusive to premium ticket holders.
Corey said Whisky Fest will also be focused on reducing lines at the security checkpoint by opening up access points around the grounds and looking at ways to make the security check process quicker.
He added that the concert will also be hiring a security specialist to manage the private security staff and act as a liaison between Whisky Fest and the police.
Corey said the specialist they’re hiring is based in Las Vegas with 20 years of security experience with the National Finals Rodeo.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 3 and are available through www.pendletonwhiskymusicfest.com. Organizers are aiming to sell 20,000 tickets for the show.
