PENDLETON — Two identical messages featuring swastikas and white supremacist references were graffitied on the exterior of Pendleton City Hall in separate incidents over the last week.
Glenn Graham, the city’s facilities manager, said he got a report at about 4 p.m. on Monday that something had been written outside of the city hall entrance. The message, which Graham said was identical to one found written in black Sharpie next to the building’s boiler room last week, was written in chalk and includes a swastika and the phrase “Nazi Pitbull.”
According to the Anti-Defamation League, pit bulls have been used as a hate symbol by white supremacists, often using one particular graphic of the dog that one group even incorporated into their logo.
“The pit bull has long been used as a skinhead symbol, presumably because of its reputation as a ‘fighting’ dog,” the ADL website states.
The graffiti on Monday didn’t cause any damage, Graham said, and was washed away within 30 minutes because it had only been written in chalk, though the message from last week had to be painted over.
Though he didn’t file one himself, Graham said all graffiti found on city buildings is reported to the police. But when contacted on Tuesday, Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts couldn’t find any reports regarding graffiti at city hall.
Roberts said the city sometimes only sends an unofficial email reporting graffiti or contacts the code enforcement division directly, but this was the first he heard of any recent racist or biased property vandalism happening in the city.
“We don’t have any bona fide skinheads here, at least none that are currently on our radar,” he said.
Typically, Roberts said, police may see an occasional swastika or other hateful image that is likely the work of a juvenile who is unaware of its connotation.
White supremacist graffiti has had potentially serious consequences for its juvenile perpetrators recently. In December, a 17-year-old male from West Seneca, New York, was charged with a hate crime for drawing swastikas and writing hateful messages in a community center and library bathroom.
Roberts said this is one of the first instances relating to bias or hate crimes he’s seen since police broke up a white supremacist gang that was operating in Pendleton five years ago.
In 2015, Pendleton police arrested a number of people connected to an all-white gang known as the United Aryan Empire, which was responsible for a series of fights, stabbings and shootings in the city throughout 2014.
The Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office eventually convicted four of the group’s core members on a variety of charges, including racketeering, conspiracy to commit murder and assault.
All four remain in prison, though Steven Grangood, 27, may be released as early as Feb. 12 after serving five years for two counts of conspiracy to commit murder.
According to Roberts, the United Aryan Empire utilized violence rather than property vandalism or graffiti while they were active.
While Roberts and Pendleton police have seen a drop in hate crimes, personal attacks motivated by bias or prejudice in the U.S. were the highest they’d been in 16 years, according to the FBI’s 2018 hate crime statistics. However, the annual report also showed a 19% drop in 2018 of property-based hate crimes.
Overall, the FBI report shows 118 hate crimes were reported in Oregon in 2018. Of those 118, none were reported from Umatilla County and one was reported in Morrow County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.