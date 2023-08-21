haze Pendletion Aug. 20 2023.jpg
Smoke from wildfires fill the air Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Pendleton. An air quality advisory is in effect for Umatilla and Morrow counties as well as much of Central Oregon. How winds and rain from Hurricane Hilary would affect the advisory remains a question.

 Phil Wright/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Smoke from wildfires in Western Oregon, surrounding states and Canada triggered an air quality advisory for Umatilla and Morrow counties as well as much of Central Oregon, Oregon Department of Environmental Quality officials said Monday, Aug. 21.

Harry Esteve, DEQ communications officer, said Crook, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, eastern Lane, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Wasco and Wheeler counties are under the advisory until 5 p.m. Aug. 22.

