PENDLETON — Smoke from wildfires in Western Oregon, surrounding states and Canada triggered an air quality advisory for Umatilla and Morrow counties as well as much of Central Oregon, Oregon Department of Environmental Quality officials said Monday, Aug. 21.
Harry Esteve, DEQ communications officer, said Crook, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, eastern Lane, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Wasco and Wheeler counties are under the advisory until 5 p.m. Aug. 22.
“I think the main issues for that area of the state are the fires in eastern Washington, but we are getting some smoke down from Canada and from the Oregon fires, all contributing,” he said.
According to Oregonsmoke.org, there were six fires in Western Oregon; more than a dozen fires in Washington, including two near Kennewick; and more than a dozen fires in Idaho. According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, there were 1,041 burning fires in Canada with 655 listed as out of control, 226 under control and 160 being held.
Hermiston’s air quality index as of 10 a.m. Aug. 21 was 258, while Pendleton’s was 239, and both were listed as “very unhealthy,” according to the state’s air quality monitoring website aqi.oregon.gov. The website states AQI is a daily index of air quality that reports how clean the air is and provides information on potential health risks.
Esteve said the DEQ would meet Aug. 22 with the National Weather Service to determine whether to extend the advisory or move it to other areas. He said the main weather factor when making such decisions is wind direction because it determines where the smoke goes.
Esteve advised people in the affected areas take precautions, especially if they have respiratory issues.
“We issue these advisories so that you can take precautions like making sure if you have respiratory conditions you try not to go outside,” he said. “And if you can, make sure you have good filters if you do go outside and it’s unhealthy. Then you want to wear an N95 mask, a well-fitting one, that sort of thing.”
According to the DEQ, smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people. The DEQ advises people on how to protect themselves when smoke levels are high:
• Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. If it’s too hot, run air conditioning on recirculate or consider moving to a cooler location
• Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.
• Use high-efficiency particulate air filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. Or create your own air purifying filter by following these instructions.
• Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels.
• When air quality improves to moderate or healthy (yellow or green on the AQI), open windows and doors to air out homes and businesses.
• If you have a breathing plan for a medical condition, be sure to follow it and keep any needed medications refilled.
According to the DEQ, cloth, dust and surgical masks don’t protect from the harmful particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may offer protection, but they must be properly selected and worn. Select a NIOSH-approved respirator with a N, R or P alongside the number 95, 99 or 100. People with heart or lung conditions should consult their health care provider before wearing a respirator.
Esteve said the wildfire season normally runs through September but the season seems to get longer each year.
“Unfortunately, they (fires) are getting more and more common,” he said. “They used to not be very common, but given drought, climate change and other conditions, we’re getting more and more days of unhealthy air during the summer in Oregon.”
Weather from Hurricane Hilary prompts flood watchesEsteve added he didn’t know if winds and rain from Hurricane Hilary would affect the advisory for Central and Eastern Oregon.
“The little that I know about that is that it’s actually supposed to help clear out some of the smoke in the coast and Multnomah County, but I don’t know that for sure,” he said.
The National Weather Service, however, has issued flood watches for portions of Eastern and Central Oregon, including the Grande Ronde Valley, Northern Blue Mountains, Southern Blue Mountains, Wallowa County, Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley, the John Day Basin and Ochoco-John Day Highlands.
The watches are in effect through the afternoon of Aug. 22.
“Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Hilary may result in landslides in areas of steep terrain, as well as debris flows in and near burn scars from recent wildfires,” the NWS states. “Debris flows are rapidly moving, extremely destructive landslides. They can contain boulders and logs transported in a fast-moving soil and water slurry down steep hillsides and through narrow canyons. They can easily travel a mile or more. A debris flow moves faster than a person can run. People, structures, and roads located below steep slopes in canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk.”
Find the latest information visit shorturl.at/mrxH4. For landslide and debris information visit shorturl.at/fjtxO.
